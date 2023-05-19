Business
Irish stock market woes on mandarins’ radar The Irish Times
The Department of Finance is closely monitoring the existential crisis facing the Irish Stock Exchange. Only three companies have joined Euronext Dublin, as the exchange is now known, in the past four years. Greencore, C&C, Applegreen, Aryzta and Diageo are among the departures. CRH, the Stock Exchange’s Largest Company, Moves Its Main Listing to America; and Flutter, owner of Paddy Power, could do the same.
If the two were to leave, it would cost the Treasury up to 250 million a year in stamp duties. This is because of a 1% tax on every stock purchase.
This potential loss is now a focus on Merrion Street. The department said it would not comment on any announcements from Irish issuers about their listing intentions. However, in light of the potential impacts on tax revenue and more generally on Irish capital markets, officials have engaged in dialogue with Euronext Dublin and relevant market participants to better understand the issues to be addressed. Leaders remain open to ongoing commitments.
Euronext Dublin declined to comment, but we learn it is preparing a report for the department. What could the government do to help? Reduce the transaction tax to 0.5%, perhaps. Reducing capital gains tax for company founders who sell shares in an IPO could encourage new listings. The last IPO of any significance in Dublin was Uniphars. It was in July 2019.
Ryanairs Boeing discount guessing game
How much is Ryanair paying Boeing for its new plane? The list price for the 300 Max-10s he ordered is $40 billion ($36.9 billion), but no one thinks Michael OLeary is shelling out $133 million per plane.
I was told to say there was a competitive discount, although I don’t think [it] was particularly competitive, OLeary joked during the announcement press conference.
Aviation analysts have given their estimates of the size of the discount obtained by Ryanair. Bernstein thinks he paid $38 million per plane. Barclays based its calculation on the fact that Ryanair estimates that its capital expenditure for 2027 will be over 2 billion per year. If we assume some 500 million maintenance investment, this would hypothetically imply a price of over $44 million per aircraft, he said.
Morgan Stanley’s assumption is much higher. Based on approximate current market values and assuming a discount of around 5% … we estimate a purchase price of around $57 million, he said.
Many industry watchers await the calculation from Robert Boyle, former chief strategy officer of IAG. Working from Ryanair’s accounts, he calculated that Boeing paid $27.1 million per plane in 2005 and $35.8 million in 2013.
I’m sure they didn’t get the same level of discounts as they did in the past, Boyle says. This is simply based on the fact that Ryanair really needs the aircraft and there is a shortage of supply in the market. [The price] will certainly be higher.
Since Ryanair’s plan is to finance the planes from internal cash flow, we will find out eventually.
Kelly bumps into Serena Williams at the Consello
Declan Kelly has recruited another sports superstar to become a senior adviser at Consello, his financial services consultancy firm. This time it’s Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles tennis titles. She retired from tennis last year to expand her family and grow the venture capital firm she started in 2017.
Williams joins former American footballer Tom Brady and ex-basketball player Pau Gasol on the advisory board of Consello, which the Tipperary public relations guru launched in 2021.
I have been extremely impressed with the progress Declan and the entire Consello team have made since launch, Williams said in a statement posted on his website. She adds that the senior management team Kelly has assembled is, in my opinion, already one of the best in the world. Looking forward to a long and mutually rewarding partnership with the company, Williams says she is very excited about the opportunities ahead.
Consello says Williams will work with its clients and portfolio companies on various strategic issues.
Illustrious Pigsbacks alumni reunite for memoir launch
Pigsback.coma discount deals and rewards website, was launched in Dublins Grand Canal Dock on a hot day in July 2000, its founder Michael Dwyer recalls in his new book, From the Arena, based on newspapers that he held on for more than two decades in business.
The color pink was the theme for the launch, with pink cocktails served to guests, many sporting pink shirts and dresses. Dwyers’ sister Geraldine recruited two street promoters from Dundalk, one called Brian, who arrived in a pig costume. At one point Brian took off his pig’s head for a breather and put it next to him on a wall. Whereupon a local rascal zoomed in on a bicycle and grabbed it.
Brian must have felt that the very success of Pigsback was in his hands when, in pig costume, he gave chase, writes Dwyer. The thief was clearly surprised by the speed of the pursuing pig, as he dropped his head, and Brian brought the bacon back. That’s a commitment, marvels Dwyer.
From the Arena, edited by writer Gavin Daly, launched at Café du Journal in Monkstown last week. The master of ceremonies was Gareth Lambe, an early Pigsback employee who became the head of Meta in Ireland. Her successor Anne OLeary was among the attendees she, Lambe and Dwyer are neighbors in Monkstown.
Also spotted was Cillian Barry, another ex-Pigsbacker, who sold his SportsCaller gaming business to US casino company Ballys for 40 million; and Dwyers’ brother John, chairman of Renatus, a private equity firm.
RT’s Player finally a player
The RT Player was once called perhaps the most notorious piece of software ever made in Ireland and a glitchy abomination by a TV critic for this newspaper. Quietly, however, Montrose fixed the issue. The audience numbers are increasing and there are fewer criticisms about the online streaming service being blocked or looping advertisements instead of program playback.
RT told me that streams this year were up 20%, to 31.4 million, with watch time up 50%. This follows a successful 2022, with 80 million streams, up 18% from the previous year.
The sport accounted for 11.9 million streams last year, including the World Cup in Qatar and the Republic of Ireland’s qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This year, the Rugby Grand Slam has naturally proven popular, with 621,000 streams recorded.
Box sets are the biggest draw, however, and accounted for 15 million streams last year. Normal People had 1.1 million, bringing the total since release to 7.2 million. With Netflix in decline, could streaming service RT finally be a player?
Learning from incarcerated Harry Cassidy
Despite currently serving a six-year-10-month sentence for conspiring to defraud investors, Harry Cassidy is still offering to teach English online. The former Custom House Capital boss’s courses are advertised on Udemy for as low as $9.99, including one titled The Most Common Mistakes in English and How to Avoid Them. The price is a steep discount from the original 79.99.
Cassidy seems to be better at teaching than he was at investing. His instructor rating on Udemy is 4.5 out of five, based on 969 reviews from the 27,501 students who took his courses.
It’s unclear how the incarceration will affect Cassidy’s new career. Could he one day become the Andy Dufresne of the Irish prison system?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/2023/05/19/irish-stock-exchange-woes-on-mandarins-radar/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Irish stock market woes on mandarins’ radar The Irish Times
- Google Pixel 8 Pro promotional video leaked, hints at design, suggests built-in thermometer
- Prime Minister Modis’ three-country tour begins today: G7 summit, Quad meeting, bilateral talks with Australian PM on the agenda
- President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana travel to Japan to attend G7 summit
- These US stocks have the most to lose and gain from China
- FASHION KA JALWA – Bollywood Boat Party at Temple Pier, London, 9th September 2023
- Cricket-Kohli not interested in ‘fancy shots’ with WTC final approaching | The mighty 790 KFGO
- How Indian startups are pioneering technology and innovation across industries
- Antnio Guterres (UN Secretary General) on the International Day for Biological Diversity
- See how the Russian media is covering up the damage to Ukraine’s Patriot system
- Loyalty Islands earthquake: New Zealand authorities warn of ‘strong and unusual’ currents, ‘unpredictable shore surge’
- Christiane Amanpour berates CNN boss Chris Licht over Donald Trump town hall