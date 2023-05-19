Irish stock market woes on mandarins’ radar The Irish Times

The Department of Finance is closely monitoring the existential crisis facing the Irish Stock Exchange. Only three companies have joined Euronext Dublin, as the exchange is now known, in the past four years. Greencore, C&C, Applegreen, Aryzta and Diageo are among the departures. CRH, the Stock Exchange’s Largest Company, Moves Its Main Listing to America; and Flutter, owner of Paddy Power, could do the same.

If the two were to leave, it would cost the Treasury up to 250 million a year in stamp duties. This is because of a 1% tax on every stock purchase.

This potential loss is now a focus on Merrion Street. The department said it would not comment on any announcements from Irish issuers about their listing intentions. However, in light of the potential impacts on tax revenue and more generally on Irish capital markets, officials have engaged in dialogue with Euronext Dublin and relevant market participants to better understand the issues to be addressed. Leaders remain open to ongoing commitments.

Euronext Dublin declined to comment, but we learn it is preparing a report for the department. What could the government do to help? Reduce the transaction tax to 0.5%, perhaps. Reducing capital gains tax for company founders who sell shares in an IPO could encourage new listings. The last IPO of any significance in Dublin was Uniphars. It was in July 2019.

Ryanairs Boeing discount guessing game

No one thinks Michael OLeary is shelling out $133 million per plane. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty

How much is Ryanair paying Boeing for its new plane? The list price for the 300 Max-10s he ordered is $40 billion ($36.9 billion), but no one thinks Michael OLeary is shelling out $133 million per plane.

I was told to say there was a competitive discount, although I don’t think [it] was particularly competitive, OLeary joked during the announcement press conference.

Aviation analysts have given their estimates of the size of the discount obtained by Ryanair. Bernstein thinks he paid $38 million per plane. Barclays based its calculation on the fact that Ryanair estimates that its capital expenditure for 2027 will be over 2 billion per year. If we assume some 500 million maintenance investment, this would hypothetically imply a price of over $44 million per aircraft, he said.

Morgan Stanley’s assumption is much higher. Based on approximate current market values ​​and assuming a discount of around 5% … we estimate a purchase price of around $57 million, he said.

Many industry watchers await the calculation from Robert Boyle, former chief strategy officer of IAG. Working from Ryanair’s accounts, he calculated that Boeing paid $27.1 million per plane in 2005 and $35.8 million in 2013.

I’m sure they didn’t get the same level of discounts as they did in the past, Boyle says. This is simply based on the fact that Ryanair really needs the aircraft and there is a shortage of supply in the market. [The price] will certainly be higher.

Since Ryanair’s plan is to finance the planes from internal cash flow, we will find out eventually.

Kelly bumps into Serena Williams at the Consello

Serena Williams retired from tennis last year to expand her family and grow the venture capital firm she started in 2017. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

Declan Kelly has recruited another sports superstar to become a senior adviser at Consello, his financial services consultancy firm. This time it’s Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles tennis titles. She retired from tennis last year to expand her family and grow the venture capital firm she started in 2017.

Williams joins former American footballer Tom Brady and ex-basketball player Pau Gasol on the advisory board of Consello, which the Tipperary public relations guru launched in 2021.

I have been extremely impressed with the progress Declan and the entire Consello team have made since launch, Williams said in a statement posted on his website. She adds that the senior management team Kelly has assembled is, in my opinion, already one of the best in the world. Looking forward to a long and mutually rewarding partnership with the company, Williams says she is very excited about the opportunities ahead.

Consello says Williams will work with its clients and portfolio companies on various strategic issues.

Illustrious Pigsbacks alumni reunite for memoir launch

Pigsback.coma discount deals and rewards website, was launched in Dublins Grand Canal Dock on a hot day in July 2000, its founder Michael Dwyer recalls in his new book, From the Arena, based on newspapers that he held on for more than two decades in business.

The color pink was the theme for the launch, with pink cocktails served to guests, many sporting pink shirts and dresses. Dwyers’ sister Geraldine recruited two street promoters from Dundalk, one called Brian, who arrived in a pig costume. At one point Brian took off his pig’s head for a breather and put it next to him on a wall. Whereupon a local rascal zoomed in on a bicycle and grabbed it.

Brian must have felt that the very success of Pigsback was in his hands when, in pig costume, he gave chase, writes Dwyer. The thief was clearly surprised by the speed of the pursuing pig, as he dropped his head, and Brian brought the bacon back. That’s a commitment, marvels Dwyer.

From the Arena, edited by writer Gavin Daly, launched at Café du Journal in Monkstown last week. The master of ceremonies was Gareth Lambe, an early Pigsback employee who became the head of Meta in Ireland. Her successor Anne OLeary was among the attendees she, Lambe and Dwyer are neighbors in Monkstown.

Also spotted was Cillian Barry, another ex-Pigsbacker, who sold his SportsCaller gaming business to US casino company Ballys for 40 million; and Dwyers’ brother John, chairman of Renatus, a private equity firm.

RT’s Player finally a player

The RT Player was once called perhaps the most notorious piece of software ever made in Ireland and a glitchy abomination by a TV critic for this newspaper. Quietly, however, Montrose fixed the issue. The audience numbers are increasing and there are fewer criticisms about the online streaming service being blocked or looping advertisements instead of program playback.

RT told me that streams this year were up 20%, to 31.4 million, with watch time up 50%. This follows a successful 2022, with 80 million streams, up 18% from the previous year.

The sport accounted for 11.9 million streams last year, including the World Cup in Qatar and the Republic of Ireland’s qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This year, the Rugby Grand Slam has naturally proven popular, with 621,000 streams recorded.

Box sets are the biggest draw, however, and accounted for 15 million streams last year. Normal People had 1.1 million, bringing the total since release to 7.2 million. With Netflix in decline, could streaming service RT finally be a player?

Learning from incarcerated Harry Cassidy

Despite currently serving a six-year-10-month sentence for conspiring to defraud investors, Harry Cassidy is still offering to teach English online. The former Custom House Capital boss’s courses are advertised on Udemy for as low as $9.99, including one titled The Most Common Mistakes in English and How to Avoid Them. The price is a steep discount from the original 79.99.

Cassidy seems to be better at teaching than he was at investing. His instructor rating on Udemy is 4.5 out of five, based on 969 reviews from the 27,501 students who took his courses.

It’s unclear how the incarceration will affect Cassidy’s new career. Could he one day become the Andy Dufresne of the Irish prison system?