Stock market today: Nasdaq outperforms as Netflix stock soars





Investors kept a cautious eye on the debt ceiling crisis on Thursday, but with President Joe Biden only returning from the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Sunday, a deal is unlikely to be announced before then. Still, market participants had a lot to learn today, including strong earnings reports from Bath and body care ( BBWI (opens in a new tab)) And walmart ( WMT (opens in a new tab)). But the stock that stole the show was netflix ( NFLX (opens in a new tab)) after unveiling impressive numbers for its new ad-level service. Major indexes rallied sharply on Thursday after Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both expressed optimism that a deal could be struck on the debt ceiling . Many pundits hope lawmakers will reach a resolution before the “X” date, or the day the United States will not be able to meet its financial obligations. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. “We believe the government has strong incentives to reach a resolution on the debt ceiling, although that may not happen until the 11th hour,” the official said. Wells Fargo Investment Institute (opens in a new tab) written in a note to customers. On the earnings front, Bath & Body Works stock jumped 10.8% after the body-care maker reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations by 33 cents per share on revenue $1.4 billion online. The company also raised its forecast for the full year. Walmart also reported up and down beats for its first-quarter results, sending the Dow Stock up 1.3%. In numbers, revenue rose 7.6% year over year to $152.3 billion, while earnings rose 13.1% to $1.47 per share. “At a global level, consumer spending has proven resilient, but below the surface we continue to see signs that customers are remaining free to choose, especially in discretionary categories,” said John David Rainey, chief financial officer of Walmart, in the company report. earnings call (opens in a new tab). However, weakness in general merchandise items was offset by strength in grocery, where the company continues to “gain market share and increase unit volume,” the executive added. “It was about as impressive as any quarter Walmart could have had,” says David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors (opens in a new tab). “The company delivered strong first quarter results across the board.” While there was weakness in consumer discretionary in electronics, home and apparel, there was also solid average ticket and transaction growth, particularly at Sam’s Club and international venues. , adds Wagner. Why Netflix Stock Soared Today Somewhere else, Netflix Stock climbed 9.2% after the streaming giant said it had 5 million monthly active users on its lower-cost ad-tier subscription tier, and a quarter of new subscribers signed up for this option which made its debut barely six months ago. “The signals are promising: engagement on our advertising plan is similar to our comparable non-advertising plans,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said in a statement. Press release (opens in a new tab). “It’s essential because it all starts and ends with the consumers.” When it comes to major indices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound increased by 1.5% to 12,688, S&P500 gained 0.9% to 4,198, and the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 33,535. The best cheap stocks to buy We tend to focus on long-term investments and holding on Kiplinger.com, such as those found in the Berkshire Hathaway Stock Portfolio or stable blue chip stocks . Still, some market participants love the thrill that comes with playing cheap stocks. Of course, many people steer clear of these lower-cost names because they tend to be riskier and more volatile than their higher-priced counterparts – and their fundamentals are usually daunting too. But others prefer them for their affordability and potential to produce big wins in a short time. If you decide to trade cheap stocks just be aware that they can fall as fast as they can rise, so it’s wise to buy them in small amounts with capital you can afford to lose.

