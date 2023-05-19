Asian stocks rise mostly on hopes of US debt deal, but China refuses WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

TOKYO — (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher on Friday as hopes grow that the U.S. Congress will reach a deal to avoid defaulting on the country’s debt.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% in early trading to 30,827.87. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,270.20. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% to 2,529.68.

Chinese stocks fell on fresh concerns sparked by signs that a prolonged coronavirus pandemic lockdown was hurting sales. Inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks also weighed on Chinese stocks, analysts said.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% to 19,449.72, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,274.87.

While the broader risk environment was single-handedly bolstered by progress around U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, Chinese stocks continue to struggle for gains, said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG. .

President Joe Biden, currently in Hiroshima for the Group of Seven summit of developed nations, said he is confident that a deal will be struck with Republicans to allow the US government to increase its credit limit and borrow more.

The US government is expected to run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless a deal is struck, and economists say a US federal default could have catastrophic consequences for financial markets and the economy.

Wall Street stocks rose after more companies reported better-than-expected earnings, while yields climbed after a Federal Reserve official warned the end of its interest rate hikes may not come as soon as Wall Street hoped.

The S&P 500 gained 0.9%, adding to its rally the day before as hopes grow that the US government can avert disaster default on his debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 115 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%.

The S&P 500 gained 39.28 points to 4,198.05. The Dow rose from 115.14 to 33,535.91 and the Nasdaq from 188.27 to 12,688.84.

Video game maker Take-Two Interactive posted the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after forecasting a huge revenue boost for the fiscal year following this one. This fueled speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way, and its stock jumped 11.7%.

Bath & Body Works followed closely with a gain of 10.7%. It reported higher revenue and earnings for the latest quarter than analysts had expected.

Another retailer also helped support Wall Street, walmart, which rose 1.3% after announcing stronger-than-expected results for the last quarter. He raised his financial forecast for the full year, although he said he saw buyers remaining cautious about spending.

The retail industry has come under intense scrutiny as strong US household spending has been a key pillar in preventing the economy from slowing from a recession.

Equities have remained remarkably resilient since early April despite a long list of worries. One of the main reasons for this is the hope that the Fed would facilitate its rate hikes, which have slowed inflation at the expense of the risk of recession and falling prices in financial markets.

The widespread bet was that the Fed would take a break at its next meeting in June. But Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan dampened some of those hopes in a speech prepared for the Texas Bankers Association.

Data for the next few weeks could still show it’s appropriate to skip a meeting, Logan said. But to date, we are not there yet.

Treasury yields climbed as traders increased bets that the Fed would raise rates again at its June meeting, although the majority still expect a pause.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.64% from 3.57% on Wednesday night. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.16% to 4.25%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 12 cents to $71.74 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged down 7 cents to $75.79 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 138.53 Japanese yen from 138.66 yen. The euro traded at $1.0764, down from $1.0777.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.