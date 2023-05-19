Connect with us

Business

Australian stock exchange officially abandons blockchain projects: Report

Australian stock exchange officially abandons blockchain projects: Report

 


The Australian stock exchange operator has abandoned plans to rebuild its software platform using blockchain technology, marking a significant rejection of the once-famous concept that has risen to prominence alongside cryptocurrencies.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) caused frustration among market participants in November 2022 when it decided to put the rebuilding of its comprehensive distributed computing-based trading, settlement and clearing software on hold. An external review concluded that after seven years of development, a major overhaul was needed.

After the initial hiatus, the company said it was exploring alternatives for another attempt to rebuild its 30-year-old software. However, in a meeting with participants on May 17, it was reported that the company declared it would not integrate blockchain or any related distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Asked about the approach for the next attempt, project manager Tim Whiteley told the meeting that if the exchange explores all options, it will likely have to use more conventional technology to achieve the desired trading results.

The statement marks the conclusion of a project that is expected to feature one of the most outstanding examples of a concept aimed at accelerating online transactions through secure processing across multiple sites.

ASX was set to be the first stock exchange in the world to adopt blockchain technology in the operation of its core services in partnership with New York-based contractor Digital Asset, which provided the technology. ASX bought a small stake in Digital Asset after hiring it to rebuild its software in 2016.

Related: Australian Exchanges Allay Unbanking Fears Amid Binance Saga, But Risks Loom

During the meeting, Whiteley informed attendees that the ASX is moving towards finalizing a new strategy by the end of the year. He mentioned that the company sent out a request for information to potential software vendors and issued a request for proposal to interested parties for more comprehensive feedback.

ASX has received feedback from market participants expressing a preference for a less risky approach, avoiding a sudden transition to new software on a single date. Whiteley acknowledged that these comments were considered in the implementation planning process.

Magazine: Australia’s Major Crypto Laws Are at a Crossroads: The Inside Story