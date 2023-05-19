Stock market today: live updates

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 6, 2022.

Stock futures rose Friday morning as Wall Street continued to monitor the situation surrounding the debt ceiling.

Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 27 points, or 0.1%, while S&P500 And Nasdaq-100 futures also gained 0.1%.

Major averages point to weekly gains. The S&P 500 is up 1.8% from the start of the week to Thursday’s close. It would be his biggest one-week lead since March. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 3.3% on the week. It would also be his best weekly performance since March. The Dow is up 0.7%.

Some of those gains came on Thursday, as traders bet that a US debt ceiling deal could be reached. Comments by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday appeared to suggest a potential deal could be in place as early as next week.

“There is some uncertainty as to when the government will not be able to meet its obligations in terms of lack of money, which creates some uncertainty,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist. at BMO Wealth Management. “And so, it’s still a risky environment, but one that we think will eventually see an outcome that won’t be too damaging to the markets in the long run, at least.”

The end of the earnings season continues on Friday with the results of Deere And Foot locker before the bell.

Friday marks a light day for economic data, although comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and New York Fed Chairman John Williams were on point.