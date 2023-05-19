Wall Street opens higher, on track for its best weekly gain since March





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is rising as it heads for its best week since March, despite a long list of worries hanging over it. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading Friday and on pace for a 2% gain for the week. This would break a long sluggish period where it did not rise or fall by 1% for six consecutive weeks. The Dow Jones was marginally higher while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%. Growing hopes that the US government could avoid a disastrous default on its debt were a major market driver.

Wall Street pointed to gains before the bell on Friday, potentially setting markets up for their best week since March as optimism over a US debt ceiling deal grew heading into the weekend. Futures on Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 each rose 0.2% in premarket trading. Hopes are high that the United States Congress will reach an agreement to avoid defaulting on the country’s debt. President Joe Biden, in Hiroshima for the Group of Seven summit of major industrialized nations, expressed confidence that a deal could be struck with Republicans to allow the US government to increase its credit limit and borrow more. The US government is expected to run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless a deal is struck, and economists say a US federal default could have catastrophic consequences for financial markets and the economy. Equities have remained remarkably resilient since early April despite a long list of worries. One of the main reasons for this is the hope that the Federal Reserve would facilitate its rate hikes, which have slowed inflation at the expense of the risk of recession and falling prices in financial markets. The widespread bet was that the Fed would take a break at its next meeting in June. But Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan dampened some of those hopes in a speech prepared for the Texas Bankers Association. Out of hours trading early Friday, Foot Locker fell more than 25% after the sports footwear and equipment retailer slashed its full-year guidance after missing sales and profit targets for the first trimester. Deere & Co. jumped more than 3% after the farm equipment company beat Wall Street forecasts and raised its full-year outlook. In midday Europe, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.8%, Germany’s DAX jumped 0.7% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to end at 30,808.35. This is the highest close for the index in about 33 years. Japan’s consumer price index data for April showed a 3.4% rise from a year earlier, indicating inflationary pressures were easing as prices fell across the rest of the world. world. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,279.50. The South Korean Kospi added 0.9% to 2,537.79. Chinese stocks fell on fresh concerns sparked by signs that a prolonged coronavirus pandemic lockdown has hurt sales. Inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks also weighed on Chinese stocks, analysts said. Hong Kongs Hang Seng slipped 1.4% to 19,450.57, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,283.54. While the broader risk environment was single-handedly bolstered by progress around U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, Chinese stocks continue to struggle for gains, said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG. . In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.10 to $72.96 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.15 to $77.01 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 138.37 Japanese yen from 138.66 yen. The Euro traded at $1.0811, down from $1.0777 previously. ___ Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

