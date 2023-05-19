FLO joins the National Charging Experience Consortium led by the US DOE





Partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy will help boost industry-wide reliability AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – FLOa North American leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and a provider of smart charging solutions, has been named a founding member member of a new effort led by the US Department of Energy (DOE) to develop electric vehicle charging solutions on behalf of Americans. FLO, as well as members of the National Charging Experience Consortium (ChargeX Consortium), will strive to measure and identify opportunities to improve the customer experience with public electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

FLO joins the US DOE-led National Charging Experience Consortium (CNW Group/FLO)

“There is no doubt that ChargeX Consortium will be crucial to the future of the US electric vehicle industry and FLO supports its ultimate mission to improve the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the United States,” said Cory Bullisdirector of public affairs at FLO. “Together with our industry partners, our work has the potential to not only transform the way we power our vehicles, but also help pave the way for a more sustainable future. FLO is proud to join this important initiative as part of our commitment to provide the best EV charging experience for consumers.” ChargeX Consortium’s goal is to ensure more reliable operation of public charging stations for drivers. This goal complements federal availability requirements above 97% to ensure customers can charge successfully and seamlessly at public charging stations. FLO’s recent achievements in public-private partnerships to improve the overall EV charging experience and increase the accessibility of EV charging are shown below: For more information, please visit chargex.inl.gov. About FLO

FLO is a leading operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in North America and a provider of smart charging solutions. We are overcoming climate change and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles through a vertically integrated business model and by providing electric vehicle drivers with the best charging experience from sidewalk to countryside. Every month, we enable more than one million charging events through more than 90,000 fast and Level 2 charging stations deployed in public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network through North America and our high-quality charging stations are carefully assembled in Michigan And Quebec. To learn more about what “electric vehicle charging done right” means to us, visit flo.com. FLO is a registered trademark of FLO Services Inc. FLO SOURCE

