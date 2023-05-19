Business
What could new anti-obesity drugs mean for Medicare?
A relatively new drug class generates excitement in the medical community and among obese and other people struggling to lose weight. Originally approved to treat type 2 diabetes, these drugs, known as GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) agonists, including Novo Nordisks Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lillys Mounjaro (tirzepatide), are also very effective weight loss agents. . But they’re also expensive and aren’t covered by Medicare when used for weight loss. In this article, we discuss Medicare coverage for obesity treatments, the potential financial implications if Medicare covers obesity medications, and how the Cut Inflation Act could potentially address these health issues. cost.
Medicare coverage for obesity services and treatments currently includes obesity screening, behavioral counselingAnd bariatric surgery, but not the drugs prescribed for weight loss. THE law of 2003 who established the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit explicitly prohibits Part D plans from covering drugs used for weight lossas well as other types of drugs, including agents used for cosmetic purposes or for hair growth, fertility drugs, and drugs prescribed to treat sexual or erectile dysfunction.
With evidence that GLP-1s cause significant weight loss and may provide additional health benefits people suffering from pathologies aggravated by excess weight, manufacturers of these drugs and other stakeholders are pushing for a change in the law to allow Medicare coverage. This push for expanded coverage under Medicare and other insurance plans is taking place despite some risk uncertainty associated with their use. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has proposed legislation in the 117e Congress, Obesity Treatment and Reduction Act (HR 1577/S.596), which would allow Part D coverage for drugs when used for the treatment of obesity or the management of weight loss in overweight people with related comorbidities. So far, a similar bill has not been introduced in the current Congress.
Lifting the law’s current ban on weight-loss drug coverage would come at a cost to Medicare, given the high price and projected demand. Wegovy, for example, has an estimated annual net price of $13,600. According to a recent studyif 10% of Medicare beneficiaries with obesity use Wegovy, the annual cost to Medicare could be $13.6 billion (based on a 19% obesity rates of traditional Medicare diagnoses in 2021) to $26.8 billion (based on a 41.5% obesity rates based on survey data for adults aged 60 and over). Higher participation rates would mean higher health insurance expenditures. For context, total annual Part D spending in 2021 was $98 billion. It should be noted that these estimates do not take into account potential reductions in Medicare spending this could happen if weight-loss drugs reduce medical expenses associated with other diseases, such as the heart disease.
However, maintaining the status quo could raise both access and equity issues, given the current price. The annual cost of Wegovy is unaffordable for many Medicare beneficiaries. Additionally, the obesity rate is highest among black Medicare beneficiaries compared to beneficiaries from other racial and ethnic groups (Figure 1). Without Medicare coverage, black beneficiaries may be the least able to afford these new drugs, given their significantly lower incomes and assets than white beneficiaries.
The Cut Inflation Act of 2022 could help reduce the impact of weight-loss drug costs on out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare and Part D enrollees. Weight-loss drugs could be among the limited number of drugs that will be subject to Medicare’s New Drug Price Negotiating Authority, but not for several years. At the earliest, a negotiated price for semaglutide, for example, would not be available until 2027 (based on FDA approval in late 2017) and not until 2031 for tirzepatide (based on FDA approval in 2022). ). Another provision would subject weight-loss drugs to new inflation reimbursement laws that aim to limit annual increases in drug prices. A third provision of the law will cap Medicare Part D out-of-pocket expenses for covered drugs at $2,000 in 2025, which would certainly help make these drugs more affordable. But even paying $2,000 out of pocket would still be out of reach for many people on Medicare who live on low incomes.
To limit the potential impact on Medicare costs, lawmakers could consider shortening the period between FDA approval and the year negotiated prices take effect, as proposed in the Biden administrations budget for fiscal year 2024, but the adoption of this modification of the newly launched negotiating program seems unlikely in the current political climate. If the underlying Part D law is not changed, adding Medicare coverage for obesity drugs could eventually be achieved through other avenues, such as a demonstration program through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation or the Section 402 authority.
The availability of effective weight loss drugs has the potential to be transformative for people struggling with obesity and obesity-related medical conditions, but without insurance coverage, access to these drugs relatively expensive will be limited to those who can afford them. While competition among GLP-1 drugs could have a dampening effect on introductory prices, the combination of intense demand and high prices for these treatments is likely to put tremendous pressure on Medicare spending if the coverage is permitted, even in the wake of prescription drug provisions. in the Inflation Reduction Act. A decision to cover weight-loss drugs under Medicare could have ripple effects for employers and other payers if they follow Medicare’s lead.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kff.org/policy-watch/what-could-new-anti-obesity-drugs-mean-for-medicare/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Magnolia hires Mason as new head football coach | News, sports, jobs
- Gwyneth Paltrow rocks a leather dress with sneakers as she gushes about ‘Innovation’
- What could new anti-obesity drugs mean for Medicare?
- Videos will not be left on YouTube channel due to Google account deletion
- Andy Cohen reacts to the infamous New Year’s Eve scandal
- Did Donald Trump seriously sell pardons?
- Indian Prime Minister Modi says border peace essential for normal relations with China
- Britain’s Faith in God Collapses, Report Finds
- Actor Helmut Berger of the famous Godfather III dies at 78
- Podcasts search results on Google now open shows directly in Apple Podcasts
- Pakistani Imran Khan ends defiance campaign and allows police to search suspects’ homes
- Successfully win 87 gold medals, SEA Games 2023 athletes get additional bonuses?