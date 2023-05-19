What could new anti-obesity drugs mean for Medicare?

A relatively new drug class generates excitement in the medical community and among obese and other people struggling to lose weight. Originally approved to treat type 2 diabetes, these drugs, known as GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) agonists, including Novo Nordisks Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lillys Mounjaro (tirzepatide), are also very effective weight loss agents. . But they’re also expensive and aren’t covered by Medicare when used for weight loss. In this article, we discuss Medicare coverage for obesity treatments, the potential financial implications if Medicare covers obesity medications, and how the Cut Inflation Act could potentially address these health issues. cost.

Medicare coverage for obesity services and treatments currently includes obesity screening, behavioral counselingAnd bariatric surgery, but not the drugs prescribed for weight loss. THE law of 2003 who established the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit explicitly prohibits Part D plans from covering drugs used for weight lossas well as other types of drugs, including agents used for cosmetic purposes or for hair growth, fertility drugs, and drugs prescribed to treat sexual or erectile dysfunction.

With evidence that GLP-1s cause significant weight loss and may provide additional health benefits people suffering from pathologies aggravated by excess weight, manufacturers of these drugs and other stakeholders are pushing for a change in the law to allow Medicare coverage. This push for expanded coverage under Medicare and other insurance plans is taking place despite some risk uncertainty associated with their use. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has proposed legislation in the 117e Congress, Obesity Treatment and Reduction Act (HR 1577/S.596), which would allow Part D coverage for drugs when used for the treatment of obesity or the management of weight loss in overweight people with related comorbidities. So far, a similar bill has not been introduced in the current Congress.

Lifting the law’s current ban on weight-loss drug coverage would come at a cost to Medicare, given the high price and projected demand. Wegovy, for example, has an estimated annual net price of $13,600. According to a recent studyif 10% of Medicare beneficiaries with obesity use Wegovy, the annual cost to Medicare could be $13.6 billion (based on a 19% obesity rates of traditional Medicare diagnoses in 2021) to $26.8 billion (based on a 41.5% obesity rates based on survey data for adults aged 60 and over). Higher participation rates would mean higher health insurance expenditures. For context, total annual Part D spending in 2021 was $98 billion. It should be noted that these estimates do not take into account potential reductions in Medicare spending this could happen if weight-loss drugs reduce medical expenses associated with other diseases, such as the heart disease.

However, maintaining the status quo could raise both access and equity issues, given the current price. The annual cost of Wegovy is unaffordable for many Medicare beneficiaries. Additionally, the obesity rate is highest among black Medicare beneficiaries compared to beneficiaries from other racial and ethnic groups (Figure 1). Without Medicare coverage, black beneficiaries may be the least able to afford these new drugs, given their significantly lower incomes and assets than white beneficiaries.

The Cut Inflation Act of 2022 could help reduce the impact of weight-loss drug costs on out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare and Part D enrollees. Weight-loss drugs could be among the limited number of drugs that will be subject to Medicare’s New Drug Price Negotiating Authority, but not for several years. At the earliest, a negotiated price for semaglutide, for example, would not be available until 2027 (based on FDA approval in late 2017) and not until 2031 for tirzepatide (based on FDA approval in 2022). ). Another provision would subject weight-loss drugs to new inflation reimbursement laws that aim to limit annual increases in drug prices. A third provision of the law will cap Medicare Part D out-of-pocket expenses for covered drugs at $2,000 in 2025, which would certainly help make these drugs more affordable. But even paying $2,000 out of pocket would still be out of reach for many people on Medicare who live on low incomes.

To limit the potential impact on Medicare costs, lawmakers could consider shortening the period between FDA approval and the year negotiated prices take effect, as proposed in the Biden administrations budget for fiscal year 2024, but the adoption of this modification of the newly launched negotiating program seems unlikely in the current political climate. If the underlying Part D law is not changed, adding Medicare coverage for obesity drugs could eventually be achieved through other avenues, such as a demonstration program through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation or the Section 402 authority.

The availability of effective weight loss drugs has the potential to be transformative for people struggling with obesity and obesity-related medical conditions, but without insurance coverage, access to these drugs relatively expensive will be limited to those who can afford them. While competition among GLP-1 drugs could have a dampening effect on introductory prices, the combination of intense demand and high prices for these treatments is likely to put tremendous pressure on Medicare spending if the coverage is permitted, even in the wake of prescription drug provisions. in the Inflation Reduction Act. A decision to cover weight-loss drugs under Medicare could have ripple effects for employers and other payers if they follow Medicare’s lead.