



Germany’s Dax index hit a record intraday high on Friday as growing investor confidence in corporate earnings made it Europe’s second-best performing stock market this year. The index, a measure of the 40 largest listed companies in Germany, added 0.9% to more than 16,320, topping its previous high of 16,290 set in November 2021. Shares of Adidas and Siemens have risen nearly a quarter this year as investors warmed to higher-than-expected corporate profits, allowing the market to shrug off concerns that the biggest economy of Europe is on the verge of recession. The Dax has returned 17.2% this year including dividends, slightly behind Frances Cac 40’s 18% but well ahead of the FTSE 100’s 6.2% return, according to Bloomberg data. Wall Streets S&P 500 returned 10% over the same period, largely due to gains in a select group of technology stocks. Strong earnings supported market resilience and encouraged some investors to become more optimistic about the outlook for [European] stocks, Bank of America analysts said. Agns Belaisch, chief European strategist at the Barings Investment Institute, said low unemployment rates had led to relatively strong wage growth, helping companies pass on much of the cost increases to retail prices, protecting margins and delivering surprisingly resilient earnings reports. US markets dominated by glitzy tech stocks have largely outperformed those in Europe over the past decade, but that trend has reversed since September. Companies such as Airbus and Mercedes-Benz have risen 13% and 12% respectively this year, with the manufacturing-heavy Dax benefiting from lower energy prices and China’s economic reopening. However, these and other positive catalysts have now largely played out, said analysts at Barclays, who flagged China’s shaky recovery and tighter credit conditions in the coming months as major concerns. There is certainly not a fantastic, rosy macroeconomic picture emerging [for the Dax]said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at Dutch bank ING. Some financial centers live a life of their own and have slightly decoupled from the gloomy macroeconomic context, which is in no way favorable to record stock markets. The Dax hit its all-time high shortly after the latest Zew indicator, a measure of investor sentiment in May, fell into negative territory for the first time since December, plunging 14.8 points to minus 10.7. The renewed weakness in the survey points to weaker stock markets ahead, European equity analysts at Morgan Stanley said. German industrial production fell 3.4% in March from the previous month, the biggest drop in 12 months, according to data released last week by the Federal Statistics Office. Eurozone inflation rose for the first time in six months to 7% in the year to April, despite the ECB’s aggressive monetary tightening campaign. But we still have negative real interest rates, which means there are no other alternatives to stocks, Brzeski said.

