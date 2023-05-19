



Author: Public Works



Date: 05/19/2023 10:28:01



ARROYO GRANDE – San Luis Obispo County Public Works continues its energy conservation work through the activation of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Lopez Wastewater Treatment Plant (LWTP). The BESS was purchased at no cost to the county through the California Public Utilities Commission’s (SGIP) Self-Generation Incentive Program. SGIP promotes the use of energy storage by prioritizing incentives to install battery storage systems in communities located in high fire risk areas and low-income and disadvantaged communities. Under this program, the county qualified for the Equity Resilience Program, which covers 100% of the cost of the BESS, including operations and maintenance. “Bringing Lopez WTP online represents the third BESS project in less than a year supporting county facilities, which did not cost the county much, thanks to the state funding opportunity,” said Annie Secrest, SLO County Energy and Water Coordinator. “I’m grateful to have such a great team at Lopez who support the technology and want to know how the battery works.” The BESS will position the facility to be resilient in both backup power infrastructure and electricity cost management. One of the key benefits of the BESS is the ability to manage and reduce electricity consumption and costs. The BESS can deploy stored energy during periods of peak demand when PG&E Grid electricity rates are highest, then recharge during off-peak periods when rates are lowest. Estimated electricity savings at LWTP are expected to be approximately $655,158 after 10 years and $1,414,746 after 20 years. Batteries can provide 7-14 hours of emergency backup power depending on load and load during outage. “Having the batteries will help mitigate plant shutdowns and service interruptions while saving customers money. It’s a win-win,” said Kyle James, superintendent of water systems. A secondary benefit of the BESS is to act as a temporary emergency power supply, with an estimated duration ranging from six to 12 hours depending on the electrical load of the building. The project was developed and managed by Tesla. The construction was carried out by JG Contracting and Electricraft. The project was supervised by the Ministry of Public Works. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Department-News/2023/Energy-Storage-System-Installed-at-Lopez-Water-Tre.aspx

