Stock Market Today: Wall Street Falls After Debt Ceiling Stall Talks | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street tumbled after talks suddenly halted on raising the nations debt ceiling, raising fears the country could be closing in on the risk of a highly damaging default on U.S. government debt .

The S&P 500 went from a 0.3% gain to a 0.1% loss and the Dow Jones Industrial Average went from a 117 point gain to a 76 point loss, or 0.2% to 33,459 at 12:54 a.m. EST. The Nasdaq fell 0.3%

Markets had risen this week on hopes that the US government could avoid a disastrous default on its debt. Shares gave up gains mid-morning on Friday after a top trader for Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said it was time to press pause on the talks.

The S&P 500 is still on pace for a 1.7% gain for the week. This would break a long sluggish period where it did not rise or fall by 1% for six consecutive weeks.

Without the ability to borrow more, the US government could default on its debt for the first time and trigger widespread suffering across the economy. The White House and House Republicans set a deadline of June 1, when the government could run out of money to pay its bills.

Better earnings reports than feared by major U.S. companies have also helped support stocks in recent weeks.

DXC Technology rose 4.5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after offering a mixed earnings report. Its revenue for the last quarter was lower than expected, but it also announced a new billion-dollar program to buy back its own shares. Such purchases can depress a company’s earnings per share.

On the losing side, Foot Locker fell 26.1%. He lowered his financial forecast for the year because he needs to lower prices to entice buyers to buy in what he calls a tough economic environment.

Another retailer, Ross Stores, fell 1.4% after giving an expected profit range for this full year that was below some analysts’ projections. That was despite its sales and revenue for the last quarter beating Wall Street expectations.

Deere also beat revenue and profit forecasts in the last quarter, but its stock swung from an early gain to a decline. Its stock recently fell 1.5%.

Retailers came under intense scrutiny this week, which also saw Home Depot, Target and Walmart report mixed results. That’s because resilient US household spending has been one of the main pillars preventing the economy from falling into recession.

Manufacturing and other parts of the economy have weakened under the weight of much higher interest rates intended to lower inflation. And the fear is that a drop in household spending could cement a recession.

The pressure is higher after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to the highest level since 2007. That has helped inflation subside since hitting a peak last summer. But it does this by slowing down the entire economy in one brutal action and hurt stock prices and other investments.

The hope on Wall Street is that the Fed can take a break at its next meeting in June, which would be the first meeting in more than a year where it hasn’t raised rates. Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the Federal Reserve is likely to give up a raise its benchmark interest rate when it meets in June for the first time since it started raising its key rate 14 months ago to fight high inflation.

Powell, speaking at a conference in Washington, said the central bank’s benchmark rate is now high enough to limit borrowing, spending and economic growth. The comments contrast with those made Thursday by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, who suggested another hike could be on the way unless more data arrives to suggest a further cooling in inflation, which remains well above the Fed’s target.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 3.67% from 3.65% Thursday night. This yield helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations of Fed action, slipped to 4.23% from 4.26%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to its highest close in about 33 years. Japan’s consumer price index data for April showed a 3.4% rise from a year earlier, indicating that inflationary pressures were easing.

Chinese stocks suffered. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% and the Shanghai Index fell 0.4%. The indices were higher throughout Europe.

AP business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott, and AP business writer Christopher Rugaber, contributed.