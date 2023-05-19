Connect with us

Business

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Falls After Debt Ceiling Stall Talks | national news

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Falls After Debt Ceiling Stall Talks | national news

 


NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street tumbled after talks suddenly halted on raising the nations debt ceiling, raising fears the country could be closing in on the risk of a highly damaging default on U.S. government debt .

The S&P 500 went from a 0.3% gain to a 0.1% loss and the Dow Jones Industrial Average went from a 117 point gain to a 76 point loss, or 0.2% to 33,459 at 12:54 a.m. EST. The Nasdaq fell 0.3%

Markets had risen this week on hopes that the US government could avoid a disastrous default on its debt. Shares gave up gains mid-morning on Friday after a top trader for Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said it was time to press pause on the talks.

The S&P 500 is still on pace for a 1.7% gain for the week. This would break a long sluggish period where it did not rise or fall by 1% for six consecutive weeks.

Without the ability to borrow more, the US government could default on its debt for the first time and trigger widespread suffering across the economy. The White House and House Republicans set a deadline of June 1, when the government could run out of money to pay its bills.

Better earnings reports than feared by major U.S. companies have also helped support stocks in recent weeks.

DXC Technology rose 4.5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after offering a mixed earnings report. Its revenue for the last quarter was lower than expected, but it also announced a new billion-dollar program to buy back its own shares. Such purchases can depress a company’s earnings per share.

On the losing side, Foot Locker fell 26.1%. He lowered his financial forecast for the year because he needs to lower prices to entice buyers to buy in what he calls a tough economic environment.

Another retailer, Ross Stores, fell 1.4% after giving an expected profit range for this full year that was below some analysts’ projections. That was despite its sales and revenue for the last quarter beating Wall Street expectations.

Deere also beat revenue and profit forecasts in the last quarter, but its stock swung from an early gain to a decline. Its stock recently fell 1.5%.

Retailers came under intense scrutiny this week, which also saw Home Depot, Target and Walmart report mixed results. That’s because resilient US household spending has been one of the main pillars preventing the economy from falling into recession.

Manufacturing and other parts of the economy have weakened under the weight of much higher interest rates intended to lower inflation. And the fear is that a drop in household spending could cement a recession.

The pressure is higher after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to the highest level since 2007. That has helped inflation subside since hitting a peak last summer. But it does this by slowing down the entire economy in one brutal action and hurt stock prices and other investments.

The hope on Wall Street is that the Fed can take a break at its next meeting in June, which would be the first meeting in more than a year where it hasn’t raised rates. Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the Federal Reserve is likely to give up a raise its benchmark interest rate when it meets in June for the first time since it started raising its key rate 14 months ago to fight high inflation.

Powell, speaking at a conference in Washington, said the central bank’s benchmark rate is now high enough to limit borrowing, spending and economic growth. The comments contrast with those made Thursday by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, who suggested another hike could be on the way unless more data arrives to suggest a further cooling in inflation, which remains well above the Fed’s target.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 3.67% from 3.65% Thursday night. This yield helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations of Fed action, slipped to 4.23% from 4.26%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to its highest close in about 33 years. Japan’s consumer price index data for April showed a 3.4% rise from a year earlier, indicating that inflationary pressures were easing.

Chinese stocks suffered. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% and the Shanghai Index fell 0.4%. The indices were higher throughout Europe.

AP business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott, and AP business writer Christopher Rugaber, contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.recorderonline.com/news/national_news/stock-market-today-wall-street-ticks-higher-as-it-heads-for-best-week-since-march/article_7bc60bef-82a9-53ab-80e7-e7380b23a093.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: