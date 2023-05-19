Radio company Audacy’s delisting also involves debt – Billboard

A few years after the COVID-19 pandemic knocked listeners out of their vehicles and a recession caused a slowdown in advertising, the radio industry is in a new decline. This complicated the financial situation of Audacy, the second largest radio company in the United States and a major player in the podcast market.

The warning lights appeared again last week when the company revealed in its May 10 10-Q filing that “current macroeconomic conditions such as rising inflation and interest rates and declining advertising revenues have created, and may continue to create, significant uncertainty in operations. These factors have had, and are expected to continue to have, a material adverse effect on Audacy’s projected revenue, which “is unlikely to be sufficient to maintain compliance with the financial debt covenants that its lenders impose to ensure that it can make its interest payments.As a result, Audacy explained, the company could default on its debt, which could then make that debt immediately due and payable.

On Tuesday, May 16, a week after the March 10 filing, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) decided to halt trading in Audacys shares in order to delist the company. It was an expected move. Audacy, which changed its name from Entercom in March 2021, last traded at $0.09 per share — down nearly 63% year-to-date — before trading on the NYSE is halted. The NYSE, which has rules to maintain minimum stock prices, issued a warning to Audacy on July 31 because its average closing price over a trading period of consecutive days was below $1. Audacy last closed above $1 per share on July 5, 2022, meaning it has stayed below $1 for 218 consecutive trading days.

Investors have lost some confidence in radio company stocks as advertising growth weakens in 2022. Year-to-date, shares of iHeartMedia, the nation’s largest radio company , fell 55.3%. Similarly, shares of Cumulus Media, the third-largest radio company, are down 47.5%. However, market conditions seem to be improving. iHeartMedia expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to improve throughout 2023, CEO Bob Pitman said during the company’s May 2 earnings call. And if this trend of advertising market recovery continues in 2024, Pittman added, we expect to resume our growth trajectory that was interrupted by this period of advertising gloom.

The ad market is part of Audacy’s problem, but it’s not the whole problem, according to Craig Huber, media analyst at Huber Research Partners. The number one problem is too much debt in an industry in secular decline, says Huber. Audacy acquired most of its $1.9 billion long-term debt in its 2017 merger with CBS Radio. This deal more than quadrupled Audacy’s revenue from $367 million in 2016 to $1.7 billion in 2018, but also increased its debt from $468 million at the end of 2016 to $1.86 billion. end of 2017.

Debt has been a drag on Audacy’s cash flow. In 2022, Audacy’s net interest expense was $107.5 million, or about 8.6% of the company’s annual revenue of $1.25 billion. After paying interest to service its debt, Audacy’s free cash flow in 2022 was -$31.8 million. They haven’t done enough to cut costs to achieve positive free cash flow, Huber says, and revenue hasn’t met company expectations.

When the merger with CBS Radio was announced in 2017, the combined companies had adjusted EBITDA of $500 million, including expected transaction synergies, according to the press release. In 2022, adjusted EBITDA was only $138 million. Although Audacy was in compliance with its debt covenants as of March 31, the company expressed concern about its ability to continue operations over the next 12 months.

Audacy operates in a tough business that loses listening time as people change their listening habits and migrate to streaming platforms. Although Audacy, like iHeartMedia and Cumulus, has invested in digital platforms — it acquired podcasting companies Pineapple Street and Cadence13 in 2019 and was the #8 podcasting network in the third and fourth quarters, according to Edison Research – revenue fell about 14% between 2018, the first full year after the CBS Radio merger, and 2022.

With no way around the soft advertising market, Audacy began cutting costs and selling off non-core assets. Company expects costs to decline 4%, or $35 million, in last three quarters of 2023, chairman/chairman/CEO David Champ said during the May 10 earnings call. He also said the company raised $17 million in the first quarter from broadcast tower sales and expects to complete the sale of two stations for $15.5 million in the second or third quarter.

As for Audacys stock, trading volume will decline now that it has been delisted. Since it began selling only over-the-counter (through a brokerage arrangement, not on the exchange), the stock price has fallen: On Wednesday, Audacy shares fell nearly 24% at $0.04, and they ended the week at $0.06.

The company will now take steps to return to the NYSE. While we are disappointed with the NYSE’s decision, we hope to find our way back to the stock exchange later this year as we execute our action plans which include a reverse stock split to satisfy NYSE rules, the pursuit of executing our liability management plans and working with our financial advisors to refinance our debt, Field said in a May 16 press release. Shareholders will vote on the share consolidation at the May 24 annual meeting. By working with factors that it can control, Audacy can mitigate the impact of broader market conditions that it cannot control.