Australia’s largest stock exchange says no to blockchain





The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is abandoning blockchain technology in a dramatic twist in its software review saga. According to a Cointelegraph report published earlier today (May 19, 2023), the ASX has decided to abandon its ambitious plans to use blockchain technology to rebuild its software platform. This marks a huge turnaround for the concept, which was once touted as a revolutionary force in the same vein as cryptocurrencies. Apparently, the ASX sparked frustration among market participants in November 2022 when it announced a pause in overhauling its decentralized computing-based trading, settlement and clearing software. An external audit revealed that the project needed considerable overhaul after being in development for seven years. It appears that after the hiatus, ASX began looking for other options for another attempt at revamping its software, which is now over 30 years old. However, in a meeting with attendees on May 17, the company reportedly said it would not include blockchain or any other form of distributed ledger technology (DLT) in its plans.





When asked about the approach to the upcoming attempt at the meeting, Cointelegraph quoted project manager Tim Whiteley as saying that if the exchange explores all options, they would likely have to resort to more conventional technology to achieve the results. desired. According to Cointelegraph, this announcement marks the end of a project that was to become one of the most significant examples of a concept aimed at accelerating online transactions through secure processing across multiple sites. ASX was gearing up to become the first stock exchange in the world to integrate blockchain technology into its core services. The Cointelegraphs report also mentioned that this venture was part of a partnership with New York-based contractor Digital Asset, which provided the technology. ASX had even bought a small stake in Digital Asset after hiring the company to rebuild its software in 2016. At the May 17 meeting, Whiteley reportedly told attendees that the ASX was set to finalize a new strategy by the end of the year. Whiteley mentioned that the company sent out RFIs to potential software vendors and asked for proposals from interested parties for more comprehensive feedback. Finally, the Cointelegraphs report also noted that the ASX had received comments from market participants advocating a less risky approach, suggesting avoiding a sudden transition to new software on a specific date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cryptoglobe.com/latest/2023/05/australias-top-stock-exchange-says-no-to-blockchain/

