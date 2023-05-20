HHS and Baby2Baby Announce Partnership to Support New Mothers with Newborn Supplies Kit During Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit

The newborn supply kits include essential resources to help new moms manage early motherhood and continue the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to improve maternal and newborn health.

HHS also launched a new website, www.hhs.gov/newbaby, providing families with essential information on health, nutrition, sleep, child development and program information.

Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the nonprofit organization Baby2Baby announced a new pilot program to distribute a unique newborn supply kit of essential goods and essential maternal health items to new mothers and their infants. The announcement coincided with a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris and HHS Assistant Secretary for Children and Families January Contreras to the nonprofits headquarters and warehouse in Los Angeles. Harris and Contreras toured the warehouse and met with mothers to discuss maternal health and family support.

Every mother or mother-to-be should have access to the support she needs to keep her family healthy, Vice President Kamala Harris said. Through this partnership, our administration continues to prioritize the maternal health of women across America.

HHS also launched a new website, www.hhs.gov/newbaby, which includes information about all federal agencies for families on health, diet, sleep, child development, and information about the programs.

The disparities in maternal and newborn health care in this country are staggering and unacceptable. The pilot program with Baby2Baby is providing much-needed supplies to mothers and their newborns, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. The Biden-Harris administration will continue to use all available levers to address disparities in our health care system and provide comprehensive care for pregnant women and their families. This is another strong example of government working in partnership with community leaders to solve the problems of the American people.

“Baby2Baby’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services comes at a time when demand for infant and family essentials continues to rise,” added Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patrick. We want to make sure new moms have everything they need to start their baby’s life off on the right track. When we can provide these essentials, not only can mothers pay their rent and put food on the table, it helps their mental health by easing the stress of meeting their children’s most basic needs.

Newborn supply kits consist of over 20 items, including diapers and wipes, clothing, hygiene items, newborn blankets and thermometers, as well as postpartum pads, lotion, cold compresses, breastfeeding supplies and baby carriers for new moms. HHS and Baby2Baby will first distribute 3,000 kits of newborn supplies in Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico, three states with high levels of family poverty through hospitals and community partner organizations. Any mother who gives birth during the pilot implementation at one of the partner sites will be eligible to receive a kit.

This pilot project is part of ongoing work to support President Bidens’ Executive Order 14058, Transforming the Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Restore Trust in Government.Executive Order 14058establishes the inter-jurisdictional effort and inter-agency team of Presidents’ Management Councils to address the designated life experience of Having a child and early childhood. Following the implementation of the pilot program, the goal is to expand this effort to significantly increase the number of families receiving these newborn supply kits.

Today’s announcement supports the Biden-Harris Administrations Maternal Health Blueprint, a whole-of-government strategy to improve maternal health, especially in underserved communities. Earlier this month, the Administration announced $8.2 million through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) to expand the first-ever federally funded diaper program to low-income families, and also today, the Administration of Resources and of Health Services (HRSA) has awarded more than $65 million to 35 HRSA funded health centers to address the maternal mortality crisis.

We need bold solutions that recognize and address the unacceptable disparities in maternal health outcomes in this country, said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. With this new funding, health centers will be able to tailor their response to the needs of their patients and communities and take action to save lives.

In America, women die at a higher rate from pregnancy-related causes than in any other developed country, and black women and Native American/Alaska Native (AI/AN) women die at more than three and two times the rate respectively of pregnancy-related causes as white women. And maternal mental health issues are the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth, affecting 1 in 5 women in the United States.

The Biden-Harris administration understands that the strength of our nation is rooted in the health and well-being of families, said ACF Deputy Secretary January Contreras. At the Child and Family Administration, we are focused on fighting the causes and consequences of poverty with every tool at our disposal. To address the fact that one in three families in the United States cannot afford all the diapers they need, we are implementing a diaper distribution pilot project to support the distribution of diapers to families. low-income families in 12 states and two tribes to provide respite to families when they need it most.

To date, $16.2 million has been allocated for the Diaper Distribution Research and Demonstration Pilot Project to support projects in a total of 12 states and two tribes and HRSA-funded health centers are providing essential antenatal care to nearly 550,000 people a year in high-risk communities. pregnancy-related deaths and health center providers deliver more than 160,000 babies a year.

Learn more about the Newborn Supply Kit Pilot.

Learn more about the Project portfolio “Having a child and early childhood”.

Expectant and new parents who are feeling overwhelmed or suffering from depression and anxiety, and their loved ones, should contact the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1- 833-852-6262) for assistance. and resources. Help is just a phone call or text away.