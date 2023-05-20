Stock market today: Wall Street’s best week since March stagnates amid debt worries

Wall Street’s best week since March petered out on Friday as concerns mounted over the US government’s efforts to avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt.

The S&P 500 slipped 6.07 points, or 0.1%, to 4,191.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.28, or 0.3%, to 33,426.63, while the Nasdaq composite fell 30.94, or 0.2%, to 12,657.90.

Despite its weakness on Friday, the S&P 500 still managed to emerge from a long, sluggish period where it did not move 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. It gained 1.6%, with much of the strength early in the week coming from growing hopes that Washington could avoid a default.

Democrats and Republicans face a June 1 deadline, by which time the US government could run out of money to pay its bills unless Congress allows it to borrow more. A default on its debt would likely mean a recession for the economy, so economists and investors widely expect a deal to be struck.

But some of the hope dimmed on Friday after one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s top negotiators said it was time to press pause on the talks. That helped push the S&P 500 from modest midday gains to losses. It’s the latest film in the tussle that has dominated Wall Street for weeks.

Every day, the market is just back and forth between recession or no recession, said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. That’s why we’ve been in this range-related area. Some people believe we are heading or are in a recession, as I do, and some people don’t.

A default on US debt would almost surely trigger a recession. But to offset those concerns on Friday, there was hope that the Federal Reserve might soon ease its interest rate hikes. This, on the other hand, could ease the pressure on an already slowing economy.

Traders took comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Friday Powell to indicate that the Fed may not touch interest rates at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time he has done so in more than a year after raising rates at a breakneck pace in hopes of bringing inflation down.

High rates have helped cool inflation after its peak last summer. But they do this by hurting the economy in general and driving down the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments. Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy have already shown weakness under the weight of higher interest rates.

After Powell’s speech, Treasury yields gave up some of their early-day gains as traders cut bets for another Fed rate hike in June.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.69% from 3.65% on Thursday evening. This yield helps to fix mortgage rates and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, climbed as high as 4.33% before Powell started speaking. It then fell back to 4.25%, from 4.26% on Thursday evening.

Just a day earlier, traders were raising bets for a June Fed hike. This was after Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested another hike could be on the way unless more data arrives to suggest a further cooling in inflation, which remains well above the Fed’s target.

On Wall Street, DXC Technology rose 2.5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after offering a mixed earnings report.

Its revenue for the last quarter was lower than expected, but it also announced a new billion-dollar program to buy back its own shares. Investors tend to like these purchases because they can lose a company’s earnings per share.

On the losing side, Foot Locker fell 27.2%. He lowered his financial forecast for the year because he needs to lower prices to entice buyers to buy in what he calls a tough economic environment.

Another retailer, Ross Stores, fell 0.6% after giving an expected profit range for this full year that was below some analysts’ projections. That was despite its sales and revenue for the last quarter beating Wall Street expectations.

Retailers came under intense scrutiny this week, which also saw Home Depot, Target and Walmart report mixed results. That’s because resilient US household spending has been one of the main pillars preventing the economy from falling into recession.

Deere also beat revenue and profit forecasts last quarter, but its stock fell from an early gain to a 1.9% decline. Unlike many Wall Street companies, Deere is seeing earnings and revenue rise from levels a year ago.

The majority of S&P 500 companies reported higher earnings for the start of the year than analysts had expected. But they are still on track to report a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to its highest close in about 33 years. Japan’s consumer price index data for April showed a 3.4% rise from a year earlier, indicating that inflationary pressures were easing.

Chinese stocks suffered. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% and the Shanghai Index fell 0.4%. European markets have increased.

___

AP business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott, and AP business writer Christopher Rugaber, contributed.