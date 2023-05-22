Stock market today: Wall Street waits before pivotal talks to avoid US default | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are tentatively moving on Monday as Wall Street waits to see if a pivotal afternoon meeting will help the U.S. government avert a potentially disastrous catastrophe. default on his debt.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading after having its best week since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17 points, or 0.1%, at 33,409 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%.

The stock market is near its highest level since August, but has mostly been drifting in a tight range for weeks as several big worries weigh in. The biggest short-term risk is the possibility of a US default, which could happen as early as June 1.

That’s when Washington could run out of money to pay its bills unless Congress raises its credit limit and allows it to borrow more. Because Treasuries are widely considered the safest investment on Earth, economists and investors say a default would likely trigger a recession for the economy and deep pain for financial markets.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are due to meet in the afternoon at the White House to discuss raising the debt ceiling. So far talks have come and gone, with stocks rallying in the middle of last week on hopes that a deal will move forward, only to falter on Friday when talks hit a snag. The talks continued throughout the weekend.

Another worry weighing on the market is the strength of the US banking system, which has begun to crack under the weight of much higher interest rates. Three big US failures have shaken confidence since March, and investors are on the lookout for the next possible weak link.

PacWest Bancorp came under intense scrutiny, with shares rising 7.7% after it said it agreed to sell Kennedy Wilson, among other assets, a portfolio of around $2 home construction loans. $.6 billion of principal outstanding.

PacWest is one of the small and medium-sized regional banks that Wall Street has highlighted as it looks for the next possible bank to suffer a drop in confidence. Other banks collapsed after depositors withdrew their money all at once to create debilitating runs. PacWests stock is still down 73% for the year so far.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Micron Technology fell 3.2% as tensions over computer security worsen between China and the United States. The Chinese government said on Sunday that Microns products pose serious unspecified network security risks that could affect national security. He told users of sensitive computer equipment to stop buying Micron products.

Metaplatforms rose 1.5% after learning that European regulators hit it with a record $1.3 billion fine and ordered it to stop transferring users’ personal information across the Atlantic from here October. Meta called the decision flawed and unjustified. He said he would appeal.

Meta has been on a tear this year, having already more than doubled so far in 2023. Other Big Tech companies have also made strong leaps, much stronger than the rest of the market.

But this performance spread, which has helped the entire S&P 500 remain resilient when many stocks weaken, worries some market watchers. That left the index the heaviest in history, meaning its performance is more dependent on a handful of stocks than it has been in decades.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.69% from 3.68% on Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.28% to 4.31%.

In overseas equity markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to continue its strong advance over the past two weeks. Machinery orders data released on Monday showed a slowdown in the world’s third-largest economy, but analysts believe a recovery is coming in this quarter.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.2%, while stock indices were flat or slightly lower across Europe.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.