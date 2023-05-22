Stock market today: Wall Street mixed ahead of talks to avoid US default





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are tentatively moving Monday as Wall Street waits to see if a landmark afternoon meeting will help the U.S. government avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after having its best week since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.4%, at 33,309 as of 12:44 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. The stock market is near its highest level since August, but has been mostly drifting in a tight range for weeks as several big worries weigh in. The biggest short-term risk is the possibility of a US default, which could happen as early as June 1. That's when Washington could run out of money to pay its bills, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Because Treasuries are considered the safest investment on Earth, economists and investors say a default would likely trigger a recession for the economy and deep pain for financial markets. Try Again Content of the article The stock market is near its highest level since August, but has been mostly drifting in a tight range for weeks as several big worries weigh in. The biggest short-term risk is the possibility of a US default, which could happen as early as June 1. That’s when Washington could run out of money to pay its bills, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Because Treasuries are considered the safest investment on Earth, economists and investors say a default would likely trigger a recession for the economy and deep pain for financial markets. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are due to meet in the afternoon to raise the debt ceiling. So far talks have come and gone, with stocks rallying in the middle of last week on hopes that a deal will move forward, only to falter on Friday when talks hit a snag. The talks continued throughout the weekend. Another worry weighing on the market is the strength of the US banking system, which has begun to crack under the weight of much higher interest rates. Three big US failures have shaken confidence since March, and investors are on the lookout for the next possible weak link. PacWest Bancorp came under intense scrutiny, whose shares rose 14.8% after it said it agreed to sell to Kennedy Wilson, among other assets, a portfolio of home construction loans of around $2 $.6 billion of principal outstanding. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article PacWest is one of the small-to-midsize regional banks that Wall Street has highlighted in its search for the next possible bank to suffer a dip in confidence. Other banks collapsed after depositors withdrew their money all at once to create debilitating runs. PacWests stock is still down 73% for the year so far. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Micron Technology fell 2.3% as security tensions escalate between China and the United States. The Chinese government said on Sunday that Microns products pose serious unspecified network security risks that could affect national security. He told users of sensitive computer equipment to stop buying Micron products. The meta-platforms rose 1.7% after learning European regulators hit it with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine. Meta called the decision flawed and unjustified. He said he would appeal. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Meta has been on a tear this year, having already more than doubled so far in 2023. Other Big Tech companies have also made strong leaps, much stronger than the rest of the market. But this performance spread, which has helped the entire S&P 500 remain resilient when many stocks weaken, worries some market watchers. That left the index the heaviest in history, meaning its performance is more dependent on a few handfuls of stocks than it has been in decades. Much of the excitement has been around artificial intelligence, but it hasn’t been enough to overturn some of the more pessimistic voices on Wall Street. While we believe AI is real and will likely lead to big efficiencies that will help fight inflation, it is unlikely to prevent the deep earnings downturn we expect for this year. , Michael Wilson and other Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a report. Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article U.S. big business profits have likely already fallen into an earnings recession, with the S&P 500 now reporting a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels. The question is how much worse they will get because the economy slows under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to keep inflation in check. On the more bullish side is Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. She raised her target for where the S&P 500 will end the year at 4,300 from 4,000. That’s not far off its current level just below 4,200, but she also said in a BofA report Global Research that stocks outside the top giants would likely drive most of the gains. She pointed to improved business efficiencies, which should help earnings become more stable, while acknowledging all the risks that could keep stocks in a long-term bear market, or what’s called a downturn. bear market. Advertising 7 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article For the bearish case, talk to the person next to you, she said, who can bring up everything from concerns about the Federal Reserve making a mistake on interest rate policy to the debt ceiling. The bad news is in the ether. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.71% from 3.68% Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.28% to 4.35%. Hopes are high that the Fed will begin to ease interest rates leaving them stable at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time he hasn't raised rates at a meeting in more than a year. In overseas equity markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to continue its strong advance over the past two weeks. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.2%, while stock indices were mixed across Europe. AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

