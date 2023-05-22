London Stock Exchange hires UBS e-commerce veteran Djelal







The London Stock Exchange has hired an e-commerce veteran from UBS to lead its new financial data and analytics project with Microsoft. Nej D’jelal, who has run UBS’s Neo electronic trading platform for more than two years, is joining the London Stock Exchange Group as Group Head of its Workspace platform which will cater to investment bankers, traders and wealth advisors. Workspace, part of Refinitiv, serves as a comprehensive hub for data, news, and analytics. The tool is being updated as part of LSEGs partnership with Microsoft. D’jelal will join on May 30. Nej is a recognized industry leader who brings over two decades of experience building, operating and marketing customer-centric aggregation and marketplace platforms at leading companies, a writes Dean Berry, Head of Business and Banking Solutions at LSEG Group, on LinkedIn. READLondon Stock Exchange plans to offer mothers and fathers equal parental leave A former head of electronic equity trading at Barclays, D’jelal joined UBS in January 2021 to lead its new electronic banking and trading platform Neo, an area that is becoming increasingly competitive. Rival Goldman Sachs has invested in its Marquee platform, which automates certain trading functions and is designed to provide a “digital storefront” for its clients. The partnership between Microsoft and LSEG for its Workspace platform was one of the flagship initiatives when the two announced the deal. The exchange said it would look to develop an enhanced version of the platform that would include interoperability with Microsoft 365 and its desktop communications platform Teams. Microsoft also purchased a 4% stake in LSEG as part of the deal. Outside of finance, DJelal has also co-founded a charity called Healthcare Worker’s Foundation to provide PPE to NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic, with the charity raising 2.3 million in 9 months. To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email Jeremy Chan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/london-stock-exchange-hires-e-trading-veteran-djelal-from-ubs-20230522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos