Asian stocks mostly rise despite worries over US debt talks





Wall Street is trading small gains and losses early Monday as a deadline approaches for reaching an agreement to avoid a federal default. Dow and S&P futures rose less than 0.1% before the bell. A crucial meeting is scheduled for later today at the White House between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling. A US debt default would almost surely lead to a recession in the US economy, which would adversely affect economies around the world. It seems fairly likely that a full-fledged deal will be done before early June, but the timing is hard to predict, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, of U.S. efforts to avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. While bargaining strategy and political inducements imply a last-minute deal, we’ll soon find out whether it’s baked beans or lobster over the Memorial Day holiday. The White House and House Republicans completed another round of talks during the weekend. Washington must find a budget compromise as well as an agreement to increase the nation’s borrowing limit to avoid a federal default. Democrats and Republicans face a June 1 deadline, when the US government could run out of money to pay its bills unless Congress allows it to borrow more. On the bright side, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made comments on Friday indicating that the Fed may not touch interest rates at its next meeting in June. The majority of S&P 500 companies reported higher earnings for the start of the year than analysts had expected. But they are still on track to report a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels. Facebook parent Meta lost 1.4% in premarket trading after the European Union slapped the social media giant with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine Monday. The EU has ordered Meta to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decade-long affair sparked by US cyber espionage fears. Meta, which previously warned that services for its users in Europe could be cut, pledged to appeal and ask the courts to immediately suspend the decision. Micron shares fell more than 4% pre-market after the Chinese government on Sunday told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the largest U.S. memory chip maker. Micron products pose serious unspecified network security risks that pose risks to China’s information infrastructure and affect national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said on its website. In Japan, data on March machinery orders, released on Monday, highlighted a slowdown in the world’s third-largest economy, with the key indicator falling 3.9% for the second consecutive month of decline. But analysts believe a recovery is coming in this quarter, as domestic manufacturing gradually rebounds from the various negative effects related to the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% to end at 31,086.82. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 7,263.30. The South Korean Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,557.08. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.2% to 19,678.17, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4% to 3,296.47. France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX each slipped 0.3%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 was unchanged. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $71.70 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, gained 22 cents to $75.80 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 137.88 yen to 138.28 yen. The Euro traded at $1.0824, down from $1.0808 previously. ___ Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/capital-region/ap-online/2023/05/22/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mostly-rise-despite-worries-about-us-debt-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos