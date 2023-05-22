Energizer to invest $43 million in manufacturing in North Carolina





The expansion plans to add 178 new jobs, building on 75 years of Asheboro ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced its intention to invest $43 million in expanded manufacturing operations and jobs in Asheboro, North Carolina, over the next few years. The move will also create 144 jobs over the next three years and a total of 178 jobs over five years. Coming as the company commemorates 75 years in the community, this investment allows Energizer Holdings to continue to meet the global demand for high-quality batteries while creating more job opportunities in the region.

Energizer invests in manufacturing and packaging operations at facilities in Asheboro, North Carolina.

“As Energizer Holdings strives to work smarter across all of its operations, we constantly review our business to invest strategically to maximize the growth of our operations,” says Tom Bendl, the vice president of global battery and light supply chain. “Making these investments allows us to optimize our network. Our Asheboro shines as a bright spot for best practice and quality, and we are excited about the prospects for expanding and growing our presence in the region.” Energizer is committed to maintaining its current workforce of 411 full-time colleagues while generating 144 new jobs over three years and 178 total new positions over five years. New positions, including operators, supervisors, maintenance staff and engineers, will add approximately $9.6 million annually in additional payroll to the community after five years Abe Prandiniplant manager located at Asheborosaid, “We are extremely excited about this expansion. Our decision to invest in Asheboro is a testament to the region’s workmanship, and we look forward to calling it our home for many years to come. » The expansion and rental of equipment in Asheboro will start in the next 2-3 weeks. New roles will be posted on the Energizer Holdings Careers Site. SOURCEEnergizer Holdings, Inc.

