Business
BlackCat Ransomware Deploys New Signed Kernel Driver
Some ransomware attacks attempt to comply with Microsoft’s code signing requirements. This gives malicious actors the flexibility to compile kernel modules designed for very specific tasks (usually involving defense breaching and evasion) before dropping the actual payload. Ransomware operators can use one of the following approaches:
1. Use a code-signing certificate that has been leaked, stolen from a compromised environment, or purchased from an underground market.
2. Obtain a new, valid code-signing certificate by impersonating a legitimate entity and following Microsoft’s process for obtaining the cross-signing certificate (back when Microsoft still allowed cross-signing for code in kernel mode), abusing the Microsoft portal to issue signed kernel modules, and purchasing valid code-signing certificates and/or Extended Validation (EV) certificates tied to real identities in underground markets.
In this section, we’ll look at a signed driver (ktgn.sys) used in the February BlackCat attacks. Figure 4 shows other examples of these newly signed pilots and how they are used as part of the BlackCat affiliate defense evasion routine.
The user agent tjr.exewhich is protected via a virtual machine, drops the kernel driver into the user’s temporary directory C:\%User%\AppData\Local\Temp\Ktgn.sys. It then installs the abandoned driver with the name ktgn and the starting value = System (to start when the system restarts). From our analysis of what happens when a user interfaces with this driver, we have observed that it only uses one of the exposed IOCTL (Device Input and Output Control) Code Kill Processes, which is used to kill security agent processes installed on the system.
Meanwhile the driver ktgn.sys, which is signed using a currently revoked valid digital signature from BopSoft (which was also previously used by other threat actors for code signing) can be successfully loaded on a 64-bit Windows installation where signing policies are applied. The driver is obfuscated using Safeengine Protector v2.4.0.0 tool, which makes static analysis techniques unreliable. By loading the hidden driver and trying to create a user-mode client to observe the exposed IOCTL interface, we can determine the function of each IOCTL code. Finally, we observed that the same kernel driver was signed by different code signing certificates.
Table 1. Driver variants with different signers
Since it does not register an unload callback, the driver can only be unloaded if the service registry key is deleted or changed, followed by a system reboot.
A symbolic link with the name \\.\keHeperDriverLink is created which allows the user mode client to connect and communicate with it. Note that this link only allows one connection if multiple clients attempt to connect to it simultaneously, the system will crash.
This client supports ten different commands, each command implementing a specific function that is executed from the kernel driver with the appropriate IOCTL interface exposed. Communication between the driver and the user-mode client occurs using the IRP_MJ_DEVICIDE_CONROL handler through the following codes:
Table 2. Each IOCTL code and its function
From our analysis of the kernel driver, it seems that it is still under development and testing because it is not well structured and currently some of its functions cannot be used. The following subsections provide details about the different IOCTL interfaces.
IOCTL 222088h must first be called to activate the driver before any other operations can be performed. If this code is not called, the driver will not accept any operation and will return the message STATUS_ACCESS_DENIED. The user-mode client sends this array of enable bytes to the driver.
Activation is a simple byte comparison with a hardcoded byte array with size 0x42 located in the driver. If the comparison succeeds, it will set a BOOLEAN flag, which will be checked before any operation.
IOCTL 22208Ch is called after the user mode client has completed its operation to clear the flag previously set in IOCTL 222088h. This will disable the driver and prevent it from processing any new operations.
The client will need to transmit the same array of bytes transmitted in IOCTL 222088h for the operation to complete successfully.
IOCTL 222094h is used to kill any user mode process (even protected ones). Tt receives the process ID from the user agent and then creates a kernel thread in the context of the target process. The created kernel thread calls the ZwTerminateProcess API to terminate the target process.
IOCTL 222184h is used to remove specific file paths (as shown in Figure 11).
IOCTL 222188h is used to force delete files. To do this, the kernel driver does the following:
- It tries to open all system processes using brute force methods (from PID=0x4 to PID=0x27FFD)
- When it successfully opens a process, it tries to reference all handles inside the process, again using a brute force method (from HANDLE=0x4 to HANDLE=0x27FFD)
- When it successfully references a handle, it uses the ObQueryNameStringObQueryNameString API to map handle to name. When a match is found, the kernel driver closes the descriptor.
This operation will ensure that all references to the file will be closed and the operation can be performed successfully without any errors indicating that the file is in use by other applications.
IOCTL 22218Ch is used to copy files.
IOCTL 222190h is used to force file copying. The driver uses the same operation used to force deletion (IOCTL code: 222188h). It closes all references to files from all processes using brute force methods and then copies the file.
IOCTL 2221C4h and 2221C8h are used to register and unregister process/thread notification callbacks. However, both paths are inaccessible at the time of writing, indicating that they are still in development or testing.
IOCTL 222264h Is used to restart the system by calling the HalBackToFirmware APIs.
Malicious actors who actively seek high-privileged access to the Windows operating system employ techniques that attempt to counter the increased protection of users and processes through Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and detection technologies and terminal response (EDR). Because of these additional layers of protection, attackers tend to take the path of least resistance to execute their malicious code through the kernel layer (or even lower levels). That’s why we believe these threats won’t disappear from threat actors’ tools anytime soon.
Malicious actors will continue to use rootkits to hide malicious code from security tools, tamper with defenses, and go undetected for long periods of time. These rootkits will be widely used by sophisticated groups who have both the skills to reverse engineer low-level system components and the resources to develop such tools. These malicious actors also tend to have enough financial resources to buy rootkits from underground sources or buy code signing certificates to create a rootkit. This means that the main danger with these types of rootkits is their ability to mask complex targeted attacks that will be used early in the kill chain, allowing an attacker to tamper with defenses before the actual payloads are delivered. launched in the environments of the victims.
Code signing certificates can often be misused by hackers, as they provide an additional layer of obfuscation in their attacks. For organizations, compromised keys not only pose a security risk, but can also lead to loss of reputation and trust in the original signed software. Companies should aim to protect their certificates by implementing best practices such as reducing access to private keys, which reduces the risk of unauthorized access to the certificate. Using strong passwords and other authentication methods for private keys can also help protect them against theft or compromise by malicious actors. Additionally, the use of separate test-signing certificates (for pre-release code used in test environments) minimizes the risk of misuse of the actual release-signing certificates during an attack.
For general protection against ransomware attacks, organizations can implement a systematic security framework that allocates resources to establishing a robust defense strategy. Here are some recommended guidelines:
- Take inventory of assets and data
- Identify authorized and unauthorized devices and software
- Audit event and crash logs
- Manage hardware and software configurations
- Grant admin privileges and access only when needed
- Monitor network ports, protocols and services
- Establish a software allow list for legitimate applications
- Implement data protection, backup and recovery measures
- Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
- Deploy the latest versions of security solutions on all layers of the system
- Watch for the first signs of an attack
By taking a multifaceted approach to securing potential entry points, such as endpoints, email, websites and networks, organizations can detect and protect against malicious elements and suspicious activity, thus protecting against ransomware attacks.
A layered approach can help organizations protect possible entry points into their system (endpoint, email, web, and network). Security solutions can detect malicious components and suspicious behavior, which can help protect businesses.
- Trend Vision One provides multi-layered protection and behavior detection, which helps block questionable behaviors and tools before ransomware can cause damage.
- Trend Micro Apex One offers next-level automated threat detection and response against advanced issues such as fileless threats and ransomware, ensuring endpoint protection.
The indicators of compromise for this entry can be found here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/23/e/blackcat-ransomware-deploys-new-signed-kernel-driver.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fishback tackles No. 5 on Monday in the NCAA first round
- BlackCat Ransomware Deploys New Signed Kernel Driver
- Google Doodle Could Worth Thousands of Dollars in Scholarships for Chadron Students | National News
- See the devastating impact of Ukraine’s “secret weapons.”
- FDA approves new nasal spray ‘Opvee’ to treat opioid overdose NPR
- The Pakistani establishment has a problem with Imran Khan
- Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister touches Modi’s feet: why this island nation matters to India
- US Senate makes historic confirmation of Abudu in circuit court
- Who should play who in the inevitable Hollywood adaptation of Michael Blocks’ incredible PGA performance? | This is the loop
- Cortado Ventures secures $20 million investment from OCAST
- Newly discovered molecule effectively destroys senescent cells
- Greek conservatives attack leftists in pivotal European elections: a ‘political earthquake’