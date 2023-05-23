Stock market today: Stocks are mixed as Wall Street waits to hear from Washington

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drifted to a mixed end on Monday as Wall Street awaited the results of a crucial meeting designed to avert a potentially disastrous default on U.S. government debt.

The S&P 500 was virtually at a standstill after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. It edged up 0.65, or less than 0.1%, to 4,192.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.05 points, or 0.4%, to 33,286.58, and the Nasdaq composite rose 62.88, or 0.5%, to 12,720.78.

The stock market is close to its highest level since August, but has mostly remained in a narrow range for weeks as several big worries weigh in. The biggest short-term risk is the possibility of a US default, which could happen as early as June 1.

That’s when Washington could run out of money to pay its bills, unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Because Treasuries are considered the safest investment on Earth, economists and investors say a default would likely trigger a recession for the economy and deep pain for financial markets.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were due to meet after US stock markets closed to discuss the debt limit. So far talks have come and gone, with stocks rallying in the middle of last week on hopes that a deal will move forward, only to falter on Friday when talks hit a snag.

Another worry weighing on the market is the strength of the US banking system, which has begun to crack under the weight of much higher interest rates. Three high-profile U.S. failures have shaken confidence since March, and investors are looking for the next possible weak link.

PacWest Bancorp came under intense scrutiny, whose shares jumped 19.5% after agreeing to sell Kennedy Wilson a portfolio of home construction loans worth about $2.6 billion in principal .

PacWest is one of the small-to-midsize regional banks that Wall Street has highlighted in its search for the next possible bank to suffer a dip in confidence. Other banks collapsed after depositors withdrew their money all at once to create debilitating runs. PacWests stock is still down 70.2% for the year so far.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Micron Technology fell 2.8% as tensions escalate between China and the United States. The Chinese government said on Sunday that Microns products pose serious unspecified network security risks that could affect national security. He told users of sensitive computer equipment to stop buying Micron products.

The meta-platforms rose 1.1% after learning European regulators hit it with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine. Meta called the decision flawed and unjustified. He said he would appeal.

Meta has been on a tear this year, having already more than doubled in 2023. Other Big Tech companies have also made powerful leaps, much stronger than the rest of the market.

But this performance split worries some market watchers. This has left the index extremely heavy, meaning its performance is more dependent on a few handfuls of stocks than it has been in decades.

Much of the excitement has been around artificial intelligence, but it hasn’t been enough to overturn some of the more pessimistic voices on Wall Street.

While we believe AI is real and will likely lead to big efficiencies that will help fight inflation, it is unlikely to prevent the deep earnings downturn we expect for this year. , Michael Wilson and other Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a report.

S&P 500 companies are reporting a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels. The question is how much worse they will get because the economy slows under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to keep inflation in check.

On the more bullish side is Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. She raised her target for where the S&P 500 will end the year at 4,300 from 4,000. That’s not far off its current level, but she also said in a BofA Global Research report that stocks outside the giants at the top would likely drive most of the gains.

She pointed to improved business efficiencies, which should help earnings become more stable, while acknowledging all the risks that could keep stocks in a long-term bear market, or what’s called a downturn. bear market.

“For the bearish case, talk to the person next to you,” she said, who can bring up everything from concerns about the Federal Reserve making a mistake on interest rate policy to the debt ceiling .

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.71% from 3.68% Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.28% to 4.32%.

Hopes are high that the Fed will begin to ease interest rates leaving them stable at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year.

In overseas equity markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to continue its strong advance over the past two weeks. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.2%, while stock indices were mixed across Europe.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.