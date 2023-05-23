Why We Might Need a Stock Market Crash to Solve the Debt Ceiling Crisis





Wall Street is taking a no-nonsense attitude to the ticking time bomb in Washington that threatens to blow up the global economy. It could be a problem. Related video above: President Biden says he’s ready to cut spending as part of a deal to raise the debt ceiling. Debt ceiling-inspired sell-offs have been almost non-existent. The Nasdaq is still up 22% on the year. CNN’s fear and greed index of market sentiment is approaching “extreme greed” mode. Perhaps this indifference is because investors have seen this drama before. They know how it ends: with politicians waiting until the last minute to give in and eventually raise the debt ceiling before disaster strikes. million Americans. Unfortunately, there is a growing sense that a bit of market chaos might be needed. “A sell-off in the stock and bond markets may be what’s needed to get donors and voters knocking on lawmakers’ doors to stop the drama and raise the limit,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said. Monday at CNN. On Friday, it appeared the White House and Republicans were closing in on a debt ceiling agreement before the talks unexpectedly broke down. a collective shrug on Wall Street. Stocks retreated from their highs, but the Dow ended the day with a loss of just 109 points, or 0.3%. It’s not exactly going to get people to call their legislators. In some ways, the calm mood in the markets acts as a feedback loop. Investors bet everything will be taken care of. Lawmakers are in no rush because markets are not panicking. Rinse and repeat. “Both political parties may need to see growing turbulence in the market before striking a deal,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. forcing the mechanism, forcing lawmakers to cast tough, unpopular votes. was spoken loud and clear. The House returned a few days later and approved the controversial bailout package. Significantly more selling followed as investors worried about deep spending cuts and an unprecedented downgrade in S&P’s credit ratings. None of this is to say that the markets are completely ignoring the drama of the debt ceiling today. Beneath the surface, there are signs of concern. The cost of insuring US debt has skyrocketed since the start of the year. And interest rates on Treasury bills maturing this summer have jumped as investors fear they won’t be paid on time. And that means no one starts a fire under Washington officials. “I’ve long believed that DC responds to a crisis or a deadline. We haven’t necessarily agreed on a deadline. We understand there could be a crisis, but we’re not. still at a crisis,” Mill said. The problem isn’t just getting a high-level deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. This forces rank-and-file members of Biden’s and McCarthy’s respective parties to sign off on any deal that emerges. “The final compromise is really difficult. And that requires, for it to be truly bipartisan, that someone or both sides give more than they want,” Mills said. This is where a market decline that creates a sense of urgency could help. Of course, none of this is going to help Congress’ popularity. The debt ceiling is a manufactured crisis that officials could have handled months ago. However, they’ve instead decided to wait until the last minute to resolve it, but maybe not until it shrinks the real people’s nest egg first.

