Roadmap for 2023 and beyond May 22, 2023
Mr. Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore
Dr. Li Xuchun, Head of AI Development Office, MAS
1. Recently, AI has captured the public imagination. We would all be familiar with ChatGPT. Developed by OpenAI, it demonstrated the ability of AI to seemingly engage in human-like conversations and quickly generate written content. Tech giants like Microsoft and Google have jumped on the AI bandwagon, introducing AI-powered search engines and reigniting the “internet search wars”.
2. Beyond established tech companies, there’s also a proliferation of AI-powered tools created by start-ups, ranging from AI-powered video creation tools, automated music generators, a AI that automatically simplifies complex legal language into something laypeople can understand. , and even a tool to animate faces in photos.
3. AI has indeed become a driving force in reshaping our society and workforce, and has revolutionized various industries, from healthcare and transportation to finance and education, and even the government. In fact, part of my speech that I just read was composed with the help of ChatGPT!
4. Businesses are also turning to AI to drive innovation and productivity. We see many examples in the financial sector. Banks use AI to process large amounts of data to predict market trends, currencies and stocks, as well as for fraud detection. AI is also being used to automate routine tasks such as account balance inquiries and password resets, while providing customers with a conversational banking experience.
5. More recently, a Forbes
6. As part of the strategy, AI talent development has been identified as a priority. We have come a long way since then. The TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative has placed and trained more than 2,600 people in AI and data analytics positions since 2016.
7. ISGF has also partnered with companies to train mid-career Singaporeans for good AI-related jobs. Over 230 AI apprentices have been trained under the ISGF AI Apprenticeship Programme, of which around 90% have received more than two job offers and the latest batches have received salary increases of almost 25% of their last salary received. To meet strong demand from industry and Singaporeans, ISGF plans to double the number of trained AI apprentices over the next five years.
8. Some Singaporeans – who have heard of recent layoffs by big tech companies like Amazon, Meta and Twitter – have asked me if there are any good opportunities in the tech sector. I think there is a high demand, especially for those with expertise in AI, and the demand will continue to grow, especially for those working in areas such as financial services, logistics and healthcare. health.
9. For example, McKinsey’s latest report “State of AI
10. Government will continue to partner with industry to ensure our workforce has the skills to seize these AI opportunities. I am therefore pleased to announce the launch of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (AIDA) Talent Development Program and the AIDA Talent Consortium, which will support the work of the program. The talent development program aims to increase the supply of AIDA talent in the financial sector. This is part of the national AI in finance program which was launched in 2021.
11. For the talent development program to be successful, government and industry must work closely together to understand the specific needs of the sector in order to introduce targeted approaches to address current gaps. This is where the talent consortium comes in. Comprised of various financial institutions, established training providers and Institutes of Higher Education (IHL), the consortium will inform MAS of the talent needs of the financial sector in various roles related to AIDA.
12. Through the consortium, MAS will also be able to work with DIHs and training providers to develop specific programs aimed at addressing current skills gaps. Another added value of this consortium would be its ability to develop practical resources such as real case studies for training and learning.
13. Such government-industry partnerships are key to ensuring that the right interventions are introduced to address current AI talent constraints. Such a platform would allow MAS to work with FIs and stakeholders to improve and co-organize training interventions to improve the relevance of curricula for industry.
14. In conclusion, I wish MAS and the members of the AIDA Talent Consortium a meaningful and fruitful partnership. The opportunities are immense for Singapore to be a hub of innovation and dynamism relevant to the global market. Partnerships with industry and government will be very important. By working together, we can create a vibrant ecosystem for AI talent, innovation and experimentation, and create many good jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans in this little red dot. Thank you all for your support and I look forward to hearing many exciting new developments in the future.
