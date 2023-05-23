Structure your antimicrobial stewardship program for success

Antimicrobial resistance impacts almost every department in a hospital. Therefore, an effective antimicrobial stewardship program requires the buy-in and commitment of many stakeholders.

Historically, many AMS programs have started locally from the pharmacy, but we have learned over the years that truly effective programs will also need to involve professionals outside of the pharmacy department, including:

Medical personnel: committing to improving the prescription of antimicrobials

Nursing: Contribute to timely collection of specimens and drug levels, administration of antimicrobials, adverse reaction reporting, management of lines and invasion devices

Infection Prevention: Provide an overview of infection trends and educate providers

Microbiology: performing diagnostic tests and introducing technology to identify pathogens quickly and accurately

Information Technology: Provide important tools to help clinicians identify patients who need antimicrobial adjustment and collect macro-level data to measure AMS program effectiveness

Environmental Services: Provide a safe and secure patient care environment to prevent transmission of pathogens

Supply chain: providing essential supplies such as PPE and cleaning agents to bedside clinicians

Since the commitment of multiple departments is required, it is important to gain management commitment so that this becomes an organizational priority and impacts each department’s goals. This is not just a recommendation but rather a standard of the Joint Commission:

Standard MM.09.01.01: The hospital establishes antibiotic management as a organizational priority through the support of its antibiotic stewardship program.

Ensure hospital management commitment to your antimicrobial stewardship program

It is well recognized that antimicrobial resistance is a major threat to patient safety and healthcare organizations. However, in an era of shrinking operating margins and often significant financial challenges, it can be difficult to compete for C-suite financial and human resources to fund a robust antimicrobial stewardship program. Pharmacists should take advantage of the regulatory and accreditation headwinds this year to champion the resources needed to start or expand their antimicrobial stewardship programs.

Understanding the needs and priorities of your audience is important in advocating for your program. To gain commitment from hospital management, pharmacists often need to prepare a business case to support their initiative.

The financial case for investing in your AMS program

Antimicrobial resistance has significant costs for every healthcare organization. For example, studies have shown that a C difference. infection increases hospital costs by an average of $17,260 while resistance to carbapenems in Pseudomonas aeruginosa increases the cost of care by 42%.

You can project the estimated financial burden of antimicrobial resistance by analyzing the number of cases over the past year and multiplying that number by hard data, as shown above. For example, if your organization had 25 hospitalizations C difference. infections in the previous year, the economic burden can be approximated by multiplying 25 by $17,260 to arrive at $431,500. Next, consider the impact that antimicrobial stewardship interventions may have in reducing this incidence based on scientific evidence and the likelihood of success at your local level. For example, your organization may experience higher than normal use of quinolones and use of proton pump inhibitors without clear indication. With supporting medical staff also interested in reducing the incidence of hospitalizations C difference. infection, you have estimated that your antimicrobial stewardship initiative to reduce the use of quinolones and proton pump inhibitors could realistically reduce these cases by 20%. The potential cost avoidance can be estimated:

25 cases/year x 20% x $17,260/case = $86,300/year

You can repeat this exercise for your organization’s top 3-5 AMR issues and provide a reasonable ROI to your C-suite to secure a financial commitment to support your program. In addition to making financial sense, emphasize to your organization’s leaders that THE The Mixed Commission makes it clear that hospitals should allocate financial resources for personnel and information technology to support your AMS program in its performance elements 10.

This year, pharmacists have additional leverage to advocate for additional financial resources to support their AMS programs. Many hospitals provide care to Medicare beneficiaries and Medicare Interoperability Promotion Program introduces a new obligation to submit data on antimicrobial use and resistance (AUR) National Healthcare Security Network (NHSN) as part of its public health and clinical data exchange target in 2024. Non-compliance may result in a 75% reduction in the planned annual reimbursement increase for acute care hospitals and a reduction in reimbursement by 101% reasonable cost of care to 100% for intensive care. access hospitals.

Pharmacists should meet with hospital quality and finance departments to discuss the potential monetary impact of non-compliance. Often, the downward payment adjustments for Medicare patients far exceed the cost of allocating human and technology resources to fund an AMS program.

Identify your champions in all departments

In addition to securing leadership and financial commitment to grow your AMS program, pharmacists need to identify and recruit champions from other departments. Informally socializing your desire to improve antimicrobial use by having conversations with key stakeholders can help you identify potential champions. You can also use data to help you iidentify areas of patient care with persistent resistance issues and direct your conversations to their pain points.

For example, review your aggregated microbiological data to determine which units have a high incidence of carbapenem resistance or C difference.. Nurse managers and nurses on these units may find it difficult to dress before entering a patient room and slow down their processes. They can be recruited to be a champion if you can paint a future state where their pain points can be alleviated.

In another example, you can enlist the support of the microbiology manager if he wants to introduce new technologies or instruments to improve turnaround time. Or perhaps the microbiology lab wants to reduce additional follow-up resistance testing for new antimicrobials. The most effective AMS leaders will take the time to discern each stakeholder’s priorities and adapt and personalize their approaches to increase everyone’s commitment to the AMS program.

Key steps to get started; develop strategies to progress towards your AMS goals

Once you have identified your key stakeholders to participate in your AMS program, schedule regular meetings to determine your program objectives. Then, determine what strategies and tactics will be needed to make progress toward those goals. In newly established AMS programs, we encourage pharmacists to set realistic, achievable goals and incorporate some easy, low-hanging fruit interventions, so you can celebrate small successes early to keep momentum going.

Of course, data collection is important to document any changes from the baseline. In subsequent articles in this series, we’ll discuss how you would design key metrics and how to quickly collect them to determine if your interventions are moving the needle and if a price pivot is needed.