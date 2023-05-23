Eliminating CO2 emissions from manufacturing is the goal of a major research alliance

AUSTIN, Texas An alliance of nine universities, three national laboratories and 37 companies will tackle one of the biggest obstacles to decarbonizing manufacturing: carbon dioxide emissions from process heat generation.

University of Texas at Austin researchers will play an important role in the effort to replace the source of energy that powers most manufacturing processes, replacing hydrocarbons with clean electricity generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind power. This could have a major impact, as manufacturing accounts for more than 30% of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States.

“Transforming raw materials into useful products requires higher temperatures and a heat source. In many industries, heating is done today as it was done at the beginning of the industrial revolution by burning a fuel, which in turn generates CO 2 said Michael Baldea, a professor in the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering at the Cockrell School of Engineering and the Oden Institute for Engineering and Computer Science, who led the effort on behalf of UT. “What we’re trying to accomplish here is find the best ways to replace combustion heating with electric heating.

The new Electrified Processes Institute for Carbon-Free Industry (EPIXC) is funded by a five-year, $70 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy and more than $74 million in industry and donor contributions. other sources. It is the DOE’s seventh Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute.

UT Austin researchers will receive $17 million from the DOE for the project, the second largest behind Arizona State University, which is the lead institution. The Texas engineers involved in the project will apply their unique expertise in chemical processing and power grid to the research. UT Austin Process Science and Technology Center will be a key test bed for the implementation and validation of new ideas.

“Texas engineers aim to solve the world’s biggest problems, and decarbonizing manufacturing is about as important as it gets,” said Roger Bonnecaze, dean of the Cockrell School of Engineering. “The Cockrell School’s combined expertise in energy and chemical engineering and its unique center for process science and technology will be invaluable to the success of this alliance.”

Heat is essential to manufacturing and is used to support chemical reactions, remove moisture, generate steam, aid chemical separations, melt and process metals and much more. However, heating the processes that create the thermal energy used to transform materials and produce manufactured goods consumes more energy and produces more carbon emissions than any other operation in the industrial sector. By switching to clean electricity as a power source, industries can reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency through technologies such as induction, microwave or radio frequency heating, in addition to conventional resistance heaters.

In the early parts of the project, UT Austin researchers will focus on two main challenges. The first is the logistics of switching from natural gas to electric boilers to generate steam for manufacturing.

The second front is understanding the impact these changes will have. The electrification of manufacturing could create additional strain on the power grid. And the heavy reliance on renewables will be a change due to their cyclical availability.

“Renewable electricity is intermittent, the wind blows stronger at night and the sun only shines during the day, so we will have to get used to the idea that the energy source we use will fluctuate,” Baldea said. “Currently, manufacturers assume that electricity is a utility available when needed, so we will have to study the impact of this variability.”

Baldea is the Chief Technology Officer of EPIXC Institute. Brian Korgel, professor of chemical engineering and director of the Energy Institute at UT Austin, is also involved in the development of the institute at UT Austin; Bruce Eldridge, Distinguished Lecturer in Chemical Engineering; Vince Torres, associate director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Resources at the Cockrell School; Hao Zhu and Alex Hanson, faculty members of the Chandra Family Electrical and Computer Engineering Department; Maria Juenger, professor in the Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering; and Vaibhav Bahadur, Professor in the Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering.