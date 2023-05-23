Business
Asian stocks mixed after new US debt talks fail to break deadlock
Updated 4 times
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday after further talks in Washington over public debt ended without an agreement to avoid a potentially jarring default.
Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices have risen.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index edged up less than 0.1% on Monday as Congress and the White House negotiated Republican demands to cut social programs in exchange for a deal to increase the amount that the government can borrow.
“The resumption of debt ceiling negotiations has raised some hopes despite distinct risks of risk of rupture and shifting blame,” Mizuho Bank’s Tan Boon Heng said in a statement.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% to 3,270.46 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.6% to 31,286.70. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.3% to 19,626.06.
Seoul’s Kospi advanced 0.8% to 2,576.48 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4% to 61,963.68.
New Zealand fell while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.
Concerns over a potential US debt default have added to investor unease about the health of the global economy following interest rate hikes to quell inflation and high-profile state bank failures. United States and Switzerland.
The US government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1 if Congress does not increase the amount the Treasury is allowed to borrow. This would send shockwaves through global financial markets and could weigh on an already weakened global economy.
On Monday, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they had a productive discussion about the debt ceiling at the White House, but reached no agreement.
Republicans are determined to cut spending while Biden’s team has proposed keeping spending levels flat. Biden wants to raise some taxes on the wealthiest Americans and some big corporations. McCarthy said early on that was out of the question.
The S&P 500 rose to 4,192.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 33,286.58 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5% to 12,720.78.
Shares rallied last week on hopes of a deal, but fell back on Friday when talks hit a snag.
Investors are also hoping the Federal Reserve will keep its key rate stable at its next meeting in June after a series of hikes aimed at calming business activity and inflation. It would be the first time the Fed hasn’t announced a rate hike at a meeting in over a year.
Micron Technology, the largest U.S. memory chip maker, fell 2.8% after the Chinese government on Sunday banned the use of its products in sensitive computer systems, escalating a row with Washington over technology and security . Beijing said Micron products pose unspecified “serious network security risks” that could affect national security.
The meta-platforms rose 1.1% after learning European regulators hit it with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine. Meta called the decision unjustified and said she would appeal.
S&P 500 companies are reporting a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels. The question is how much worse they will get because the economy slows under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to keep inflation in check.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.71% from 3.68% Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.28% to 4.32%.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 29 cents to $72.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 44 cents on Monday to $71.99. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced 26 cents to $76.25 a barrel in London. It added 41 cents the previous session to $75.99.
The dollar rose to 138.77 yen from 138.56 yen on Monday. The euro fell to $1.0805 from $1.0819.
