Stock market will crash 45% if US doesn’t repay debt, White House warns





The stock market could crash 45% if the United States fails to repay its debt, the White House has warned.

The debt ceiling deadline is fast approaching in early June as the US Treasury exhausts all its extraordinary measures.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are due to meet over the debt ceiling later today.





A US debt default could trigger a 45% crash in the stock market and generate a deep recession similar to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, the White House Council of Economic Advisers warned earlier this month. The deadline for lawmakers to lift the debt limit is fast approaching in early June as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen exhausts all the department’s extraordinary measures. If a debt ceiling agreement is not reached, it could mean the Treasury forgoing Social Security payments, payments to Medicare and Medicaid, and ultimately payments to US bondholders. A potential default in mid-June sent the 1-month US Treasury yield soaring to 5.56% from its low of 3.31% last month. “The closer the U.S. gets to the debt ceiling, the more we expect these indicators of market stress to worsen, leading to increased volatility in equity and corporate bond markets and inhibiting the ability businesses to finance themselves and engage in the productive investment that is essential to prolong the current [economic] expansion,” The White House CEA said in a May 3 message. But other market metrics show little chance of a US debt default, with the stock market’s VIX fear gauge trading at low levels and the broader stock market trading near highs. ‘a year. Meanwhile, credit default swaps currently imply just a 4% chance of a US debt default, according to JPMorgan. If the United States sees a prolonged default, in which a default is not quickly rectified after it occurs, the White House has warned the stock market could plunge 45%, which would send the S&P 500 to 2,250 depending on where the index traded in May. 3. In addition, millions of people would lose their jobs and a sharp economic contraction would lead to a massive recession, the CEA warned. The projections are based on a White House-led simulation of the potential outcomes if the United States defaulted on its debt for the first time in its 246-year history. “In the third quarter of 2023, the first full quarter of the simulated debt ceiling breach, the stock market plummets 45%, delivering a blow to retirement accounts; meanwhile, consumer and business confidence suffers major blows, leading to a decline in consumption and investment,” said the CEA, adding that unemployment would increase by 5 percentage points. To make matters worse, in the event of a prolonged potential default, the government would be unable to put in place fiscal stimulus to help support the economy, as it has done during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The CEA compared its work to a simulation by the rating agency Moody’s, which suggests that a prolonged default scenario would lead to nearly 8 million job losses. “Without the ability to spend on countercyclical measures such as extended unemployment insurance, federal and state governments would be paralyzed to respond to this turmoil and unable to shield households from the impacts,” the CEA explained. Additionally, US households would be unable to turn to the private sector for loans as interest rates on credit cards and personal loans would “skyrocket”, the CEA said. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are due to meet over the debt ceiling later today.

