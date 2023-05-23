Business
Suntuity Renewables will go public in the United States after a $190 million acquisition
US residential solar company Suntuity Renewables has been acquired by special purpose acquisition company Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (Beard) to become a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.
Suntuity Renewables said it would be acquired for an equity before cash value of US$190 million. Following the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Suntuity Inc, while its Class A common stock and warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols STY and STY.WS, respectively.
As part of the transaction, the combined company will issue 19 million new shares to current Suntuity members.
Dan Javan, President and CEO of Suntuity, said: As we take this next step to become a publicly traded company, we intend to accelerate our growth, broaden our reach to include comprehensive home electrification solutions and services across the country and establish ourselves as a significant industry player in the renewable energy transformation.
According to Suntuity, it had more than 9,500 residential system installations in 25 U.S. states and a backlog of US$55 million spread across 1,100 projects scheduled for April 2023 with a capacity of 200 MW. Additionally, the company has expanded its capabilities to provide electrification solutions, install power generation and storage systems, and arrange third-party financing solutions for residential customers since 2017.
When researching a potential partner in this transaction, we sought to identify a high-growth renewable energy company with a clear path to scalability and a public-ready management team. We believe Suntuity meets each of these criteria and more, said Gregory Beard, CEO of Beard.
