The S&P top is nothing to celebrate

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York during the opening bell on May 22, 2023.

The S&P 500 broke 4,200 last week, its highest since last August. But this could be a case of panic buying and over-optimism.

This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.

The S&P 500 broke 4,200 last week, its highest since last August. But that’s not necessarily something to celebrate.

Investors are “panic buying,” Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson said in a Monday note to clients. “We think this rally will turn out to be a fake head like the one last summer.”

UBS echoed that sentiment, saying markets are discounting tighter credit conditions and slower economic growth. Bonds and equities from emerging markets offer a “better risk/reward ratio”, wrote Vincent Heaney of UBS.

And the worst warning of all: Investors are “prepared for Armageddon,” according to Stephen Suttmeier, technical research strategist at Bank of America. Suttmeier cites investors are underexposed to equities and funds are “aggressively short.”

Yesterday, the S&P was virtually unchanged. While this does not suggest an impending doomsday scenario, it does add credence to the theory that markets are not entering a sustained rally but are reacting randomly to daily events.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%, also taking it back to its highest close since August.

The economic data to watch this week will be the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, due Friday. It’s the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation because the PCE tracks how consumers spend their money, not just how much consumer prices have changed.

Past PCE reports haven’t moved the markets much, but the latest ones might. As UBS notes, markets are not anticipating adverse conditions and that would include a long pause or even a hike in interest rates this year. But if the PCE shows that inflation is still high, the Fed is likely to take steps in that direction, which would thwart market hopes of a rate cut. The stock would fall. It’s not quite Armageddon, but it would be wise to be prepared for inflation and rates to stay high.

Subscribehereto get this report delivered straight to your inbox each morning before markets open.