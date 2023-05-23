Business
The S&P top is nothing to celebrate
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York during the opening bell on May 22, 2023.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.
The S&P 500 broke 4,200 last week, its highest since last August. But this could be a case of panic buying and over-optimism.
What you need to know today
- US President Joe Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday night to discuss debt ceiling details on their meeting, but the two expressed cautious optimism that a deal could be struck. Treasury Secretary Yellen warned in a new letter it was “very likely” that the United States would default on its debt by June 1. The word “strongly” did not appear in his last letter.
- JPMorgan Chase held its Investor Day on Monday. At the event, we learned that the bank was aiming to generate $84 billion in net interest income this year, up $3 billion from its April forecast. CEO Jamie Dimon has warned that the downgrade in commercial real estate loans could trigger another problem for banks and everyone should prepare for even higher interest rates.
- Indeed, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chairman Neel Kashkari has raised the possibility of the central bank raising interest rates in July, even if it keeps rates unchanged in June. “We may have to go north of 6% [on the fed funds rate]”Kashkari said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
- Meta has been fined a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by European privacy regulators for transferring data about European Facebook users to the United States, in what could be a landmark decision on data privacy. Meta said he would appeal the decision.
- PROAccording to an analysis by Raymond James, the shares of regional banks are bought by insiders, the people who work within the banks themselves. This suggests confidence in the sector, even though the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is down 32% year-to-date.
The bottom line
The S&P 500 broke 4,200 last week, its highest since last August. But that’s not necessarily something to celebrate.
Investors are “panic buying,” Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson said in a Monday note to clients. “We think this rally will turn out to be a fake head like the one last summer.”
UBS echoed that sentiment, saying markets are discounting tighter credit conditions and slower economic growth. Bonds and equities from emerging markets offer a “better risk/reward ratio”, wrote Vincent Heaney of UBS.
And the worst warning of all: Investors are “prepared for Armageddon,” according to Stephen Suttmeier, technical research strategist at Bank of America. Suttmeier cites investors are underexposed to equities and funds are “aggressively short.”
Yesterday, the S&P was virtually unchanged. While this does not suggest an impending doomsday scenario, it does add credence to the theory that markets are not entering a sustained rally but are reacting randomly to daily events.
Meanwhile, yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%, also taking it back to its highest close since August.
The economic data to watch this week will be the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, due Friday. It’s the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation because the PCE tracks how consumers spend their money, not just how much consumer prices have changed.
Past PCE reports haven’t moved the markets much, but the latest ones might. As UBS notes, markets are not anticipating adverse conditions and that would include a long pause or even a hike in interest rates this year. But if the PCE shows that inflation is still high, the Fed is likely to take steps in that direction, which would thwart market hopes of a rate cut. The stock would fall. It’s not quite Armageddon, but it would be wise to be prepared for inflation and rates to stay high.
Subscribehereto get this report delivered straight to your inbox each morning before markets open.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/23/stock-markets-the-sps-high-is-nothing-to-celebrate.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ICC Confirms Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule
- Ciara Defends Vanity Fair Oscar Party Nude Dress | News
- Weight loss may increase chances of successful AF ablation
- Xi’an summit, a new stage in China-Central Asia relations
- Iranian President Raisi visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties
- UK fruit exports to EU cut by more than half after Brexit | Brexit
- The 30th Juan de Fuca Festival arrives on Friday
- GSW Eighth, UNG 15th after first round of NCAA Championships
- D2C startup Louis Stitch forays into the apparel segment, Retail News, ET Retail
- African countries face the challenge of protecting girls from HPV
- Dams Safety Center from earthquakes | Jaipur news
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan obtains protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases as corruption probe continues