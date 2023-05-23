British Gas is increasing its support for big UK companies with grants and contracts at lower prices





BRITISH GAS INCREASES SUPPORT FOR BIG UK COMPANIES WITH CUT-DOWN PRICE GRANTS AND CONTRACTS British Gas continues to support big UK business with a £15million fund which provides grants to small businesses including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers, shopkeepers and charities which are essential to our high streets and our communities and need help with energy costs. The company has already awarded $7 million in support spread across more than 4,000 business customers with average grants of 1,700. The majority (74%) of grants have gone to support the main street, such as independent traders in the retail, bars, restaurants and community services. “We know how vital small businesses are to our economy, and we understand how many are really struggling with rising interest costs, corporate rates and higher energy bills. That’s why earlier this year we launched our $15 million Support Fund, the only provider fund of its kind, to provide much-needed support to our amazing small business customers.” Chris O’Shea, CEO of Centrica Many businesses are facing increased cost pressures as they find they are currently tied to contracts established when wholesale costs were at their peak, while now receiving less government support under the new program. discount on energy bills than under the previous program.[1]. In addition to the grants, British Gas will help some businesses with the option to extend the duration of their existing contract by 12 months to significantly reduce their current rates. These mixed and extended contracts would give companies that benefit from higher tariffs the possibility of spreading the costs over a longer period. “Allowing small businesses to exit the energy contracts they entered into at the peak of the market last year is essential to their survival. British Gas is doing what it takes to embrace our call and give small businesses the opportunity to merge and expand. We hope this is made available to all small business customers who are trapped in the flat rates of last year’s peak period.” Tina McKenzie, Federation of Small Business (FSB) Policy Chair Companies eligible for grants or new contracts will be contacted by British Gas in the coming months and need not do anything to apply. British Gas has already put in place a 50 million support package and has provided up to 1,500 grants to residential customers in need since the start of the energy crisis. Chris OShea, managing director of Centrica, parent company of British Gas, said: We know how vital small businesses are to our economy, and we understand how many of them are really struggling with higher interest charges, interest rates and energy bills. That’s why earlier this year we launched our $15 million Support Fund, the only vendor fund of its kind, to provide much-needed support to our amazing small business customers. We know these businesses are struggling right now and need support beyond just energy costs, so we all need to do our part. We hope that by continuing to provide subsidies and introducing more affordable contract tariffs, we can alleviate the pressure caused by energy costs. We’ve already done more than any other provider to help consumers through the energy crisis with cash grants, and we’re constantly reviewing our support to make sure it’s getting where it’s needed most. We continue to provide targeted support for the prepayment of non-refundable credits and the British Gas Energy Trust fund recently opened new grants for residential customers struggling with energy costs. Tina McKenzie, Federation of Small Business (FSB) Policy Chair said: Allowing small businesses to exit the energy contracts they secured during the peak of the market last year is vital to their survival. British Gas is doing what it takes to embrace our call and give small businesses the opportunity to merge and expand. We hope this will be made available to all small business customers who are trapped in the flat rates of last year’s peak period. Now is the time for other energy providers to follow suit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centrica.com/media-centre/news/2023/british-gas-increases-support-for-great-british-businesses-with-grants-and-lower-priced-contracts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos