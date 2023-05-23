Summer sunscreens for 2023, ranked by safety and effectiveness





Eeny, meeny, miny, moe choosing sunscreen for the summer was a snap. Today, market shelves are overflowing with dozens of options, each promising to be better than the others at protecting skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

However, most sunscreen options contain one or more of a dozen chemicals The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says manufacturers should do research before ingredients can be considered GRASE or generally considered safe and effective, according to a new analysis.

We’ve found that only 25% of sunscreens on the market provide good broad-spectrum protection without troublesome chemical ingredients, said Emily Spilman, Healthy Living Science program manager for the Environmental Working Group, a consumer advocacy group at nonprofit that has investigated sunscreen products for 17 years. years.

This year’s report, titled EWG 17th Annual Guide to Safer Sunscreenswas released on Tuesday.

The 2023 report also contains good news, both for people and for the planet. The use of oxybenzone, an ultraviolet ray blocker, which has been linked to harmful effects on human health and the destruction of coral reefs, continues to decline, according to the report.

In 2019, oxybenzone was an ingredient in 60% of all sunscreen products tested by EWG, dropping in 2022 to 30%. That year, the chemical was used in just 6% of the products tested, which included sunscreens, daily moisturizers and lip balms with sun protection.

For the 2023 report, EWG tested and ranked more than 1,700 sunscreen products for safety and effectiveness, grouping results by use. In the best sunscreen for leisure and beach demand, 229 products met the EWG criteria; in the babies and children category 51 products met the criteria; and 128 products were included in the best daily use category.

While manufacturers may move away from oxybenzone, a significant portion of the market is still made up of products using the 12 ingredients that cannot be considered safe and effective without further testing, said David Andrews, lead scientist at the EWG.

Products were ranked from 1 (best) to 10 (worst) compliance in four broad categories: level of UVB and UVA protection separately, balance between the two, and stability of active ingredients, including any tendency to break down in the sun or react with other ingredients to become less effective.

In addition to chemicals, there are two types of mineral ingredients that the FDA says are safe and effective listed in the guide: titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. In the past, mineral sunscreens had a bad reputation for leaving a white, chalky residue on the skin; however, many of the newer options on the market have solved this problem, Spilman said.

However, inclusion in the sunscreen guide does not require manufacturers to list ingredients or provide safety documentation for their products, said Homer Swei, senior vice president of Healthy Living Science for EWG.

Consumers should be confident that the sunscreen products they use meet international standards, Swei said.

To do this, EWG has expanded its verification program for personal care products to sunscreens this year. Manufacturers can add an EWG mark of approval to labels if sunscreen products meet the group’s extremely strict guidelines for verified personal care products.

So far, we have three brands with 12 products that have passed the program and we expected it to grow, Spilman said. All program fees go directly to the science and research we do at EWG for the benefit of consumers.

To earn the EWG mark, the item must be green, pose little risk to health or the environment, and must list all ingredients on the label, including nanoparticles and fragrances. The sunscreen must not contain ingredients restricted by the European Union and Canada as well as by the FDA, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States National Toxicology Program and California’s Proposition 65 list of known carcinogens and reproductive toxins.

Sunscreens bearing the EWG verification mark must not use FDA-prohibited marketing claims, such as sunscreen, antiperspirant, or waterproof, and cannot be in aerosol or powder form due to risk of contamination. ‘inhalation. The product must have a sun protection factor (SPF) between 15 and 50 and must agree to provide UVA performance results from an independent laboratory.

The following sunscreens have passed EWG verification testing:

ATTITUDE Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Face, Unscented, SPF 30

ATTITUDE Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Kids, Face, Unscented, SPF 30

ATTITUDE Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Kids, Tropical, SPF 30

ATTITUDE Mineral Sun Stick, Orange Blossom, SPF 30

ATTITUDE Mineral Sun Stick, Tropical, SPF 30

ATTITUDE Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Unscented, SPF 30

ATTITUDE Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Kids, Unscented, SPF 30

Babo Botanicals Baby Skin Mineral Sun Lotion SPF 50

Babo Botanicals Clear Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Babo Botanicals Clear Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sun Stick, SPF 30

Broad spectrum and SPF



Long-wave ultraviolet A (UVA) and short-wave ultraviolet B (UVB) rays penetrate the ozone layer and can burn, damage and age the skin even on cloudy days. According to skin cancer foundationwhich works closely with the sun protection industry.

Up to 95% of all ultraviolet rays that reach our skin are UVA rays. These rays, which can pass through glass, are equally intense throughout the year, while UVB rays become more powerful in spring and summer, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

SPF, or sun protection factor, only applies to UVB rays, so other ingredients must be added to block UVA rays. Only a broad-spectrum labeled sunscreen will protect the skin from both UVA and UVB rays, according to the FDA.

Right now, research showed that the chemical avobenzone and the mineral zinc oxide are the best choices for UVA protection. However, avobenzone is one of the FDA’s 12 chemicals of concern, so choosing a product containing zinc oxide may be the safest option, the EWG said.

Mineral sunscreens like zinc oxide are not absorbed by the skin. They deflect and physically block the sun’s rays, unlike sunscreens with chemical filters that absorb UVB rays and release heat as they break down. Another plus, the mineral ingredients don’t seem to harm the environment.

Some people choose sunscreens with an SPF of 100+, thinking these are the most protective. However, there is no good data showing that sunscreens can protect beyond an SPF level of 50+ to 60+, and labeling sunscreens at higher levels could give users a false impression of sunscreen, the FDA said.

The dramatic decline in oxybenzone use by manufacturers may be the result of consumer concern about toxic effects on the environment as well as effects on human health, Spilman said.

Oxybenzone was one of six sunscreen chemicals found in the blood of volunteers at levels exceeding safe thresholds after just one day of use, according to a study 2019 by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Oxybenzone was absorbed into the body at about 50 to 100 times higher concentration than five other ingredients tested, avobenzone, octocrylene, homosalate, octisalate, and octinoxate. Oxybenzone and another chemical homosalate then remained in the blood for seven to 21 days, according to the study.

Research has shown a potential link between oxybenzone anddrop in testosterone levelsin adolescents,hormonal changesat men’s,shorter pregnancies and disturbed birth weightsin babies. However, just because an ingredient is absorbed through the skin doesn’t mean that particular ingredient is unsafe, the FDA said in 2019. Industry should test ingredients to be sure, the FDA added.

The Personal Care Products Council, an industry association, told CNN that the FDA has requested additional data from industry on certain sunscreen ingredients used around the world.

It is important to note that sunscreens made with these ingredients are not considered unsafe by the FDA and will remain on the market for use as part of consumer sun protection practices while additional data is collected. Council chief scientists Alexandra Kowcz said, adding that the EWG’s 2023 report resorts to fearmongering with misleading information that could prevent consumers from using sunscreens altogether.