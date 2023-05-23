London Stock Exchange plans to launch world’s first private stock exchange by next year





Tuesday, May 23, 2023 6:00 a.m. London Stock Exchange chiefs eye launch of new private/public stock market as early as next year The London Stock Exchange has said it could launch a first global exchange for private companies as early as next year as it seeks to revive the fortunes of the Square Mile and stem a flood of companies heading to New York. Exchange chief Julia Hoggett, who also heads the capital markets industry task force, told reporters yesterday that the new exchange would seek to give private companies a place to auction shares similar to a public market, while remaining in private ownership. The exchange, currently called the Intermittent Trading Venue, comes as top city officials look for ways to boost the Square Mile amid a sharp drop in IPOs and a flurry of companies dumping their quotes for New York. Hoggett said the London Stock Exchange is currently holding an internal competition to name the exchange, temporarily dubbed ITV, and hopes to open the market in 2024. She added that she had already received incoming calls from all over the world asking if they could use [the new private exchange]. The reality is that we are seeing interest from companies that want the ability to generate liquidity events but are not ready to go public, she told reporters. The new exchange has also attracted interest from a range of private equity and venture capital firms and institutional investors, Hoggett said. It looks like a mechanism to connect these two ecosystems and not put private companies in a position where they are forced – perhaps by their shareholders – into a commercial sale with another institution when they want to continue to grow. , she added. Hoggett said the Financial Services and Markets Bill now going through parliament would be crucial to making the exchange happen by giving regulators greater powers to conduct trials with companies. The exchange would seek to address a growth capital shortfall for companies that may currently be forced to sell to larger companies, while allowing start-up investors and equity-holding staff to cash out their stakes. The market comes amid a push by the Capital Markets Task Force to boost London’s attractiveness for businesses, following a drop in listings this year. Cash raised through equity IPOs fell 80% in the first trimester compared to last year, and was down 99% from record highs seen in the first quarter of 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/london-stock-exchange-eyes-world-first-private-stock-exchange-launch-by-next-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos