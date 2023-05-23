



THE Los Angeles Business Journal named Alan Friel, chairman of Squire Patton Boggs’ data privacy, cybersecurity and digital assets practice, and Marc Kenny, deputy practice group leader for the firm’s Los Angeles corporate practice to its list of the “Top 100 Lawyers,” which recognizes the ongoing efforts and accomplishments of leading lawyers and firms within the Los Angeles business community. As president of the company’s global data privacy practice, Alan leads a global team of professionals who enable company clients to stay ahead of the curve through transactional, regulatory, policy, cutting-edge cybersecurity and litigation in dynamically changing digital and data markets. Squire Patton Boggs Global Data Privacy, Cybersecurity and Digital Assets Practice is class Top 20 “Elite” by Data Law and Regulation magazine Global data review among the world’s leading data companies, specializing in complex, high-value domestic and international transactions involving the Internet, digital technologies and data assets. Under Alan’s leadership, the company has expanded its capabilities and built its profile for data and technology services, including the addition of several hires in the US, EMEA and most of the recently in the Asia-Pacific region, to help clients manage evolving data, digital and cyber risks and benefits in an era of changing technologies and regulations. As Deputy Practice Group Leader for Squire Patton Boggs’ global corporate practice in Los Angeles, Marc helps lead one of the world’s largest business law firms, providing comprehensive legal services spanning all aspects of complex local, cross-border and multi-jurisdictional corporate transactions. and matters. Squire Patton Boggs is one of the strongest integrated law firms in the world, with more than 1,500 lawyers in more than 40 offices on four continents. The Global Corporate Practice – which completed transactions for clients worth over US$49 billion in 2022 – supports and delivers strategic business objectives to a wide range of clients, ranging from Fortune 100 and FTSE 100 companies to startups, financial institutions, private equity firms, management teams, family offices, high net worth individuals and local governments. THE Los Angeles Business Journal honored recipients of Los Angeles’ Top 100 Lawyers for 2023 at its 2n/a the annual Top 100 Lawyers Reception and Dinner, held May 18 at the Biltmore Los Angeles.

