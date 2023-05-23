Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty end flat on profit booking; US debt ceiling uncertainty weighs on sentiment

The benchmark, after opening 135 points higher at 62,098.16, remained in green for most of the day but succumbed to profit booking late in the session amid hints global mixed.

Uncertainty surrounding discussions of the US debt ceiling continued to weigh on sentiment. Debt ceiling talks ended without an agreement on May 22, but President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to continue negotiations as the United States nears the deadline of June 1 to avoid a payment default.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy couldn’t reach an agreement Monday on how to raise the US government’s debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion with just 10 days to go. potential default,” Reuters reported.

US stock futures were volatile and most major European markets were in the red when the domestic market closed for the day.

Sensex closed at 61,981.79, up 18 points, or 0.03%. Nifty settled with a gain of 34 points, or 0.18%, at 18,348.

Mid and small caps outperformed their larger counterparts, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.43% and 0.11% respectively.

Even though market benchmarks stabilized, some 128 stocks, including large caps Godrej Consumer Products, AU Small Finance Bank, DLF, Indian Oil Corporation and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, hit their 52-week highs in the intraday trading on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices tumbled in trade amid concerns over discussions of the US debt ceiling. However, tighter supply due to supply cuts from OPEC+ producers limited the losses. Brent Crude traded near the $76 per barrel mark. The rupee closed two paise higher at 82.80 to the dollar.

Main winners and losers

Shares of Bajaj Finserv (+1.75%), Tata Motors (+1.18%) and Asian Paints (+1.07%) finished top of the Sensex index.

On the other hand, shares of Tech Mahindra (down 1.21%), Titan (down 1.11%) and HCL Tech (down 1.07%) finished as the top losers.

In the Sensex 30-stock pack, 17 stocks finished in the red.

In the Nifty index, 27 stocks gained while 23 suffered losses.

Shares of Adani Enterprises (up 13.49%), Divi’s Labs (up 3.61%) and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.82%) finished as the top gainers and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise ( down 1.40%), HCL Tech (down 1.33 percent). cent) and Grasim Industries (down 1.18%) finished as the top losers.

Metal stocks shine

A majority of metal stocks recorded gains, giving their sector index a boost. The Nifty Metal Index rose 2.59% with 9 stocks in the green and 6 stocks in the red.

Nifty Media rose 1.12% and the Oil & Gas, Auto and Pharma indices rose more than 0.5% each.

Nifty IT, on the other hand, lost 0.46%, followed by consumer durables (down 0.21%) and real estate (down 0.08%).

Views from experts on the markets

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities observed benchmarks observed profit taking at higher levels.

“While some IT stocks posted profits at higher levels, the metals index continued to outperform all other sectors and rose almost 2.5%. Today’s market broke through the barrier near 18,420 after a higher open, and in the second half due to intraday profit booking quickly corrected. But the short-term trend remains bullish,” Chouhan said.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services believes that the direction of the US market should impact global equities, with investors closely watching upcoming events such as the release of FOMC minutes, US PMI and progress on debt ceiling talks.

Technical views on the markets

Chouhan pointed out that the Nifty has produced a hammer candlestick reversal pattern on the daily charts, suggesting a high probability of transitory weakness.

“We believe that since the short-term market structure is non-directional, level-based trading is the best approach for day traders. Currently, 18,300 would serve as a key support level for traders. Above this point, sentiment is likely to remain favorable and the index could rise as high as 18,450 18,500,” Chouhan said.

“On the other hand, the selling pressure should increase below 18,300. The Nifty could go down to 18,20018,175 below the same level,” he said.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that the upper boundary (18,400) of the wide 18,000 18,400 trading range was acting as stiff resistance and the Nifty was unable to breach it.

Gedia said that one of the reasons could be that the daily and hourly momentum indicator still has a negative crossover and is still far from the balance line, indicating that there may be further consolidation over the past few months. upcoming trading sessions.

“Given that Nifty is around the upper boundary, we can expect some near-term weakness as Nifty will test its supports again. Overall, we still believe that Nifty is in recovery mode. consolidation and that the consolidation range is likely to be 18,000 18,400. In terms of levels, 18,420 18,450 will act as the immediate hurdle while 18,170 18,150 is the crucial support area to watch on the downside said Gedia.

