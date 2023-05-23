151 House Republicans call on EPA to end efforts to dictate which cars Americans drive





Proposed standards will make it harder for Americans to buy new cars washington d.c. 151 House Republicans, led by Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), today sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator (EPA) Michael Regan, urging him to rescind the agency’s proposed emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles. vehicles and heavy goods vehicles. The EPA’s ill-conceived effort is just their latest attempt to implement President Bidens’ radical green rush agenda, which will take away choice from Americans when it comes to the type of vehicle they drive and incentivize people buying vehicles they can’t afford. CLICK HERE to read exclusive Fox News coverage. Excerpts and highlights from the letter: “We are writing to express our deep concerns about the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) proposed standards for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. The proposals are the latest effort by the Biden administration to commandeer Americas transportation sector and force full electrification of its vehicles under the guise of mitigating climate change. “The proposed standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles are impractical and impractical. The EPA estimates that the proposed standards would lead to electric vehicles (EVs) accounting for 67% of new light vehicle sales and 46% of new commercial vehicle sales in the United States by the 2032 model year. The projected statistics are a far cry from the current EV market share of 4.5%, making these standards a deliberate manipulation of the market to support EVs. Furthermore, a rapid transition to electric vehicles would only benefit the Communist Party of China (CCP), as China has a stranglehold on the supply chain of critical minerals and the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries. For example, China currently controls 50-70% of the world’s refining of lithium and cobalt needed for electric vehicle batteries. “Also, electric vehicles are not necessarily better for the environment in terms of reducing emissions. Specifically, over its lifetime, an electric vehicle only emits fewer emissions than an internal combustion engine vehicle if it travels between 28,069 and 68,160 miles and remains in service for more than 10 years, circumstances that do not occur today. “Worst of all, the proposed standards would make life more difficult and even more unaffordable for Americans and their families. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price of an electric vehicle is $65,291, which is $17,197 more than the average price of an internal combustion engine vehicle. Insurance for electric cars costs an average of $206 per month, which is $44 more per month than insuring a gas-powered car. Price is particularly important because access to a car is linked to improved economic outcomes for low-income households. Americans shouldn’t be forced to pay an excessive amount for a car they don’t want and can’t afford. Additionally, lack of range continues to be a problem with electric vehicles. Forcing rural America into a largely EV future condemns these communities to isolation. “Since the EPA’s recent announcement was only a proposal, we urge you to rescind this thoughtless effort.. Americans want the ability to choose the vehicle that best suits their needs, is reliable, and they can afford — without having to buy an electric vehicle.” CLICK HERE to read the full letter. NOTE: The Environment, Manufacturing and Critical Materials Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committees held a hearing on April 19 to outline risks to the environment, human rights and national security from the green rush policies of the Biden administration. CLICK HERE watch the hearing and read the opening statements and testimony.

