AI-generated image causes stock market crash





Fake news, real market decline For a few minutes on Monday, an ominous image of black smoke billowing from what appeared to be a government building near the Pentagon sparked investor fears, sending stocks tumbling. Experts quickly rejected the photo like a fake, most likely tinkered with artificial intelligence, and the markets quickly recovered. But it illustrated one of the big fears behind governments’ zeal to regulate AI: that the technology could be used to stoke panic and sow misinformation, with potentially disastrous consequences. This was perhaps the first time an AI-generated image moved the markets, according to Bloomberg. The photo claiming an explosion was reported near the Pentagon first appeared on Facebook. It then quickly spread to Twitter via widely followed accounts including financial news site ZeroHedge (which sports a blue tick through the Twitter Blue subscription service) and Kremlin-controlled RT.

Within minutes, internet sleuths began debunking the image, and soon after, ZeroHedge and RT removed it from their accounts, while Facebook blocked access to the original post. Still, the incident underscores how quickly even unsophisticated parodies can spread misinformation, especially through reliable social media channels.

Regulators have warned of this type of problem: SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said last week that bad actors could use AI to exploit the fragility financial systems.

And the FTC has sounded the alarm about how AI-generated deepfake images and cloned voice systems could be used to trick people. new types of fraudulent schemes. More powerful threats may be in sight. In a Monday blog post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose Senate testimony on AI gripped Washington last week and two top lieutenants warned that within a decade, these systems could achieve superintelligence. In response, they said, world governments should consider creating a regulator, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency, that can inspect, audit and, if necessary, restrict systems that exceed a certain level of capability. . The governance of the most powerful systems, as well as decisions about their deployment, must be closely watched by the public, write Altman and his colleagues. AI isn’t always terrible for stocks, it’s worth noting. Investors pushed up the market capitalizations of tech-related companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia. Last week, seven stocks accounted for 85% of the S&P 500’s gains this year, according to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. All but one of this group are heavily invested in AI

Even so, many of these stocks are vulnerable to disruptions caused by AI. At a conference in San Francisco on Monday, Bill Gates suggested why this might be: You’ll never go to a search site again, he says. You will never go to a productivity site. You will never go to Amazon again. HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS TikTok is suing Montana over its video app ban. The Chinese company argued in federal court that the effort to prevent it from operating within state lines was unconstitutional. Meanwhile, The Information reports that TikToks cloud provider Oracle has only limited access to application source codethwarting claims that the company’s plan to address US data privacy concerns was moving forward. Western states reach agreement to preserve the Colorado River. Arizona, California and Nevada have agreed to temporarily take less water from the drought-stricken river, in exchange for $1.2 billion in federal payouts to irrigation districts, cities and Native American tribes of the three states. But the pact only runs until 2026, and future droughts could further deplete the rivers’ reserves. Glenn Youngkin is said to have reconsidered his candidacy for the presidency. The Republican Governor of Virginia has had doubts after previously ruling out a 2024 race, according to Axios. He has been encouraged by GOP donors keen to see a more moderate alternative to Donald Trump, who is leading in Republican polls. E. Jean Carroll claims new damages from Donald Trump. The writer, who this month won $5million from the former president after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, now wants a very substantial additional amount after insulting her during a May 10 town hall on CNN. Ms Carroll’s lawyers have accused Mr Trump of continuing to defame their client.

Investors continue to flee crypto. Cryptocurrency assets have experienced a fifth consecutive week of investor exits last week, for a total of $232 million, according to digital asset investment firm CoinShares. The waning enthusiasm for crypto was palpable at Bitcoin Miami industry eventwhere attendance this year has halved compared to 2022. How new energy rules could feature in a debt deal As the White House and House Republicans continue to negotiate an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterating that the country could run out of cash by next week, an unlikely issue has become a key point of the talks. Changes to how energy projects are approved, known in Washington lingo as permits, have become a growing concern of lawmakers on both sides over the past year. Nevertheless, both parties disagree on how to revise the process, and it is unclear whether this can be resolved in time to find its way into a deal to avoid a US default. The permit enjoys bipartisan support. Lawmakers argue that under the current system, getting approval for critical new energy projects can take up to a decade, while Canada and the European Union have regulations designed to launch projects in the three years.

But what each party wants to accomplish with permission is different: For Republicans (and Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who played a key role in passing the Cut Inflation Act last year), an overhaul would mean speeding up fuel bills. fossil fuels like coal-fired power plants.

For Democrats, this would lead to faster approval of clean energy projects and the construction of high-voltage transmission lines from these facilities. A key area of ​​contention is federal preemption. Currently, states can reject power transmission projects that cross their territory, hampering the country’s energy transition plans. Giving the federal government preemptive rights, supporters argue, would accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, especially in places where it is not produced. Mr. Manchin’s New Legislationbacked by the White House, would set deadlines for states to approve or deny interstate transmission projects before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which would assume centralized federal licensing authority, could intervene. But in recent negotiations, Republicans offered to resolve the issue of federal preemptive authority down the roadleaving Democrats worried about meeting the IRA’s clean energy goals. Either way, time is running out. Ms Yellen stepped up the language of her debt ceiling warnings on Monday, saying it was very likely the US would run out of cash in early June instead of likely. And House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said a deal needed to be reached this week to avoid a default. In other debt ceiling news: how extreme weather conditions in california advanced the date of a potential default, and why Republican demands for cut IRS funding could widen federal budget deficits by some $120 billion.

My intensity is the same. I think when I don’t have that intensity, I should leave. Jamie Dimonthe CEO of JPMorgan Chase, answering questions about who will succeed him at Bank Investor Day on Monday. Counting the mountain of evidence against Bankman-Fried As FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried awaits trial, federal prosecutors piece together one of the largest troves of evidence ever amassed in a white-collar fraud case. Authorities have already gathered more than six million pages of evidence, reports the Times. (By comparison, the 2004 case against Martha Stewart involved 525,000 pages.) Here are a few items from that list of evidence: The content of Mr. Bankman-Frieds Google Accounts which alone represent 2.5 million pages.

A notebook belonging to Caroline Ellison , a longtime lieutenant and sometimes girlfriend of Mr. Bankman-Fried who ran FTX’s sister company, trading company Alameda Research. (She pleaded guilty to fraud and is cooperating with prosecutors.)

A cell phone belonging to Ryan Salame a top FTX executive whose $4 million Maryland home was raided by FBI agents last month.

Four laptopsincluding one belonging to former FTX executive Gary Wang (who is also cooperating with prosecutors) that was so stuffed with data that FBI experts had trouble deciphering it. Many FTX corporate records were held by law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which took control of the company after it filed for bankruptcy and has so far billed $55 million including for the work document detective, according to The Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/23/business/ai-picture-stock-market.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos