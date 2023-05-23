Supreme Court Issues Patent Decision Limiting General Function Claims in Patents





As Vorys announced in January, 2023 will be an active year for the Supreme Court when it comes to intellectual property issues. On Thursday May 18, in addition to its decision in the Andy Warhol case, the Court also issued its unanimous decision in Amgen Inc. vs. Sanofiwhich was a rare opportunity for the Court to consider the habilitation requirement of 35 USC § 112. Context and issues: The case involves Amgen Inc.’s patents for its cholesterol drug Repatha. These patents broadly claimed patent protection for all antibodies that bind to specific amino acids to prevent a particular protein from impairing the body’s ability to eliminate LDL cholesterol. Despite claiming patent protection on any antibody that performs this function, Amgen’s patent specifications only provided examples of 26 such amino acid sequences – the modification of a single amino acid in the sequence can alter the structure and function of the antibody. After receiving its patents, Amgen sued Sanofi for infringement. Sanofi challenged the validity of Amgen’s patents under 35 USC § 112. Section 112 is the entitlement requirement, which provides that a patent applicant must describe the invention in clear and complete enabling a person skilled in the art to make and use the invention. Sanofi argued – and the District Court and the Federal Circuit agreed – that Amgen failed to meet this standard because its patents claimed protection on potentially millions of antibodies that could perform the claimed functions, but did not taught only those who were proficient in the art (that’s to sayscientists) how to construct just 26 of these amino acid sequences. Enable: After a lengthy review of cases from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which it found instructive, the Court noted that the patent statutes provided a simple and consistent statutory provision: “If a patent claims an entire class of processes, machines, manufactured products or compositions of matter, the specification of the patent must enable the person skilled in the art to make and use the entire class”—that’s to say“the specification must permit the full scope of the invention as defined by its claims.” With this in mind, should a patent holder always describe precisely how to make and use each embodiment within a claimed class? In short, the answer is no. For example, a patentee may provide an example or examples of the class, provided that the description also discloses a general quality that crosses the class and gives it a particular suitability for a particular use. Likewise, a specification need not remove the need for all experimentation. On the contrary, a reasonable amount of experimentation to achieve a patented invention is acceptable, but what is considered reasonable will largely depend on the nature of the invention and the underlying art. Result: The Supreme Court agreed with lower courts that Amgen’s patents do not permit everything those patents claim, even permitting a reasonable degree of experimentation. Amgen argued that scientists could make and use any undisclosed but working antibodies simply by following the company’s roadmap or its list of conservative substitutions. The Court, however, disagreed and found, in essence, that an unreasonable amount of experimentation was required to make the claimed, but undisclosed, antibodies. To advance: The Supreme Court has repeatedly reiterated the following maxim:[T]The more a party claims, the larger the monopoly it demands, the more it must allow. Broad and functional patent claims like those claimed by Amgen are quite common for antibodies and other biotechnology inventions. Given this decision and existing precedents, courts and the USPTO will now be asked to more accurately assess whether the scope of the claims falls within the scope of the specification. Please contact your Vorys attorney if you have any questions about the impact this decision may have on your patent portfolio or patent litigation strategy.

