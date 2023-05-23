Wall Street futures slow after US debt talks fail to break deadlock

Wall Street dipped slightly on Tuesday morning after talks in Washington on public debt ended without an agreement to avoid a default.

S&P 500 futures were down less than 0.2% before the bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 0.1%.

The resumption of debt ceiling talks has raised some hopes despite the distinct risks of breach and liability shifting, Mizuho Bank’s Tan Boon Heng said in a report.

Concerns over a potential US debt default have added to investor unease about the health of the global economy following interest rate hikes to quell inflation and high-profile state bank failures. United States and Switzerland.

The US government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1 if Congress does not increase the amount the Treasury is allowed to borrow. This would send shockwaves through global financial markets and could weigh on an already weakened global economy.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they had a productive discussion Monday at the White House, but reached no agreement.

Republicans are determined to cut spending while the Bidens team has proposed keeping spending levels flat. Biden wants to raise some taxes on the wealthiest Americans and some big corporations. McCarthy said early on that was out of the question.

Shares rallied last week on hopes of a deal, but fell back on Friday when talks hit a snag.

Home improvement chain Lowe’s reported results early Tuesday, beating Wall Street estimates for sales and profit. But the North Carolina company lowered its forecast for the year, sending its stock tumbling 1.5% before the bell. Last week, Home Depot projected its first drop in annual revenue since 2009 following the crash in the housing market and the financial crisis.

At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose by 0.3%, the CAC 40 in Paris fell by 0.7% and the DAX in Frankfurt lost around 0.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5% to 3,246.23 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.4% to 30,957.77. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.3% to 19,428.08.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.4% to 2,567.55 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell less than 0.1% to 7×259.90.

The Indian Sensex gained 0.3% to 62,153.31. New Zealand and Bangkok fell while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

S&P 500 companies are reporting a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels. The question is how much worse they will get because the economy slows under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to keep inflation in check.

Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will keep its key rate stable at its next meeting in June after a series of hikes aimed at calming business activity and inflation. It would be the first time the Fed has met without a rate hike in over a year.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.75% from 3.72% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.32% to 4.39%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 50 cents to $72.49 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 44 cents on Monday to $71.99. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, also climbed 50 cents to 76.49 a barrel in London. It added 41 cents the previous session to $75.99.

The dollar fell to 138.53 yen from 138.56 yen on Monday. The euro retreated to $1.0782 from $1.0819.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index edged up less than 0.1% on Monday, while the Dow Jones fell 0.4% while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

McDonald reported from Beijing, Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Follow @ktar923