Business
Wall Street futures slow after US debt talks fail to break deadlock
Wall Street dipped slightly on Tuesday morning after talks in Washington on public debt ended without an agreement to avoid a default.
S&P 500 futures were down less than 0.2% before the bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 0.1%.
The resumption of debt ceiling talks has raised some hopes despite the distinct risks of breach and liability shifting, Mizuho Bank’s Tan Boon Heng said in a report.
Concerns over a potential US debt default have added to investor unease about the health of the global economy following interest rate hikes to quell inflation and high-profile state bank failures. United States and Switzerland.
The US government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1 if Congress does not increase the amount the Treasury is allowed to borrow. This would send shockwaves through global financial markets and could weigh on an already weakened global economy.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they had a productive discussion Monday at the White House, but reached no agreement.
Republicans are determined to cut spending while the Bidens team has proposed keeping spending levels flat. Biden wants to raise some taxes on the wealthiest Americans and some big corporations. McCarthy said early on that was out of the question.
Shares rallied last week on hopes of a deal, but fell back on Friday when talks hit a snag.
Home improvement chain Lowe’s reported results early Tuesday, beating Wall Street estimates for sales and profit. But the North Carolina company lowered its forecast for the year, sending its stock tumbling 1.5% before the bell. Last week, Home Depot projected its first drop in annual revenue since 2009 following the crash in the housing market and the financial crisis.
At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose by 0.3%, the CAC 40 in Paris fell by 0.7% and the DAX in Frankfurt lost around 0.2%.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5% to 3,246.23 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.4% to 30,957.77. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.3% to 19,428.08.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.4% to 2,567.55 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell less than 0.1% to 7×259.90.
The Indian Sensex gained 0.3% to 62,153.31. New Zealand and Bangkok fell while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.
S&P 500 companies are reporting a second straight quarter of earnings declines from year-ago levels. The question is how much worse they will get because the economy slows under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to keep inflation in check.
Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will keep its key rate stable at its next meeting in June after a series of hikes aimed at calming business activity and inflation. It would be the first time the Fed has met without a rate hike in over a year.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.75% from 3.72% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.32% to 4.39%.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 50 cents to $72.49 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 44 cents on Monday to $71.99. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, also climbed 50 cents to 76.49 a barrel in London. It added 41 cents the previous session to $75.99.
The dollar fell to 138.53 yen from 138.56 yen on Monday. The euro retreated to $1.0782 from $1.0819.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index edged up less than 0.1% on Monday, while the Dow Jones fell 0.4% while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.
McDonald reported from Beijing, Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.
|
Sources
2/ https://ktar.com/story/5498996/stock-market-today-wall-street-futures-tick-down-after-us-debt-talks-fail-to-break-impasse/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the Hollywood Writers’ Strikes Are Affecting Virginia
- Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC announce qualifiers to take place in Zimbabwe
- Wall Street futures slow after US debt talks fail to break deadlock
- Where Silicon Valley Banks Fail, Public Tech Banks Could Succeed
- International News | Thame and Wright have been included in the 29-man England U20 squad
- Sanjay investigates “The CBD Craze” Pt. 1
- Russia vows to transfer captured Ukrainian city of Bakhmut by June – BBC News
- Papua New Guinea: 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurs in the Bismarck Sea at approximately 23:00 on May 23
- Pakistan’s anti-corruption body grills Imran Khan for more than 2 hours
- Sunny Leone Opens Up About Transition From Adult Entertainment To Bollywood: There Were Death Threats
- Renovated tennis courts offer sporting opportunities
- Woman in Ukrainian Dress Covered in Fake Blood; Anti Surrogacy Group – Deadline