Murder on the City Express – Who is killing the London Stock Exchange stock market?

There has been much debate surrounding the decline of American public enterprise. As private companies have found it easier in recent years to raise capital in private markets, the number of public companies listed on US stock exchanges has plummeted. Why turn to public investors for financing and expose yourself to heavy regulation and the vicissitudes of public markets, when growth can be supported by private capital?

The UK has also seen a decline in the number of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, alongside a similar increase in private equity. However, the trajectory of the London Stock Exchange differs markedly from that of its American counterparts on at least one important measure, the ratio of market capitalization to gross domestic product (GDP). As we pointed out in a previous paper, while US stock markets have seen a steady increase in the aggregate market cap-to-GDP ratio since at least 2017, the equivalent measure for the UK has remained stagnant at best. A recent paper by Mark Roe and Charles Wang further notes that US public enterprises have experienced an increase in sales, profits, investment, and employment as a share of GDP over the past thirty years. One could therefore argue that American public enterprise has never been healthier. This cannot be done with the UK. While in the not-too-distant past the UK’s market cap-to-GDP ratio was consistently higher than that of the US, it now lags far behind, with other countries, such as France, catching up with their delay.

In our new article, we seek to identify the factors behind the sharp drop in the London Stock Exchange equity market. The divergence in wealth between the US and the UK suggests that UK-specific factors are relevant and therefore we focus primarily on these issues in our article. In anticipation of a reform program promised by the British government for this autumn 2023, our article can serve as memory aid for those who assess whether the reforms are likely to reverse the fortunes of the London Stock Exchanges. A bit like Poirot in Agatha Christies Murder on the Orient Expresswe find many credible suspects potentially contributing to the London Stock Exchange’s troubles and argue that no single factor is responsible.

A frustration often expressed by UK entrepreneurs is that the London Stock Exchange listing rules, which all companies must adhere to when seeking to list, are too restrictive and the governance requirements that apply to companies existing public authorities are too cumbersome. This regulatory double whammy could eventually lead private companies to avoid the London Stock Exchange and cause existing listed companies to delist and go private again. Indeed, in 2021, the UK government and regulators targeted reforms to listing rules and relaxed stock exchange requirements on dual-class shares, floats and special purpose acquisition companies. Further reforms were announced to simplify the process of raising secondary capital by existing public companies and, presaged by the loss of Arm, a preeminent British technology company on the Nasdaq, more sweeping reforms to the initial public offering have recently been proposed.

Easing the regulatory and governance burden on public companies could perhaps partially mitigate the decline in the UK stock market. The point is not entirely clear, however. The UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), a lightly regulated stock exchange set up to accommodate smaller businesses, has suffered a similar decline to its big brother, the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. Moreover, US stock exchanges, which are increasingly attracting UK companies, such as Arm, have barely engaged in a regulatory bonfire of late. So the regulation of listed companies may have had an impact on the health of UK stock markets, but deeper market-driven factors are also likely to be at play.

A lack of investment research into existing and potential UK public companies could be one of the market-oriented factors responsible for the London Stock Exchange’s troubles. Analyst coverage levels can plausibly affect stock trading and pricing. Specifically, substantial investment research can increase liquidity and reduce stock price volatility by reducing the risk of unpleasant surprises. Poor analyst coverage may further have contributed to the perception that companies listed on the London Stock Exchange are undervalued relative to their contemporaries on US exchanges. Thus, low analyst coverage may well prompt companies listed on the London Stock Exchange to list elsewhere or exit the stock market altogether.

Why the lack of analyst coverage for companies listed on the London Stock Exchange? Regulatory rules, including the EU-wide MiFID II directive that the UK passed before leaving the EU, have been blamed for cutting asset managers’ research budgets. However, the empirical evidence on this point is mixed. Investment research may be lacking for certain types of businesses for practical reasons, with technology and other high-growth innovative sectors bearing the brunt. For example, investors may well be reluctant to pay for investment research in sectors that are underrepresented on the London Stock Exchange. Tech companies stand out here as being in the minority, with, instead, mature old-economy sectors such as mining, energy, finance and retail occupying a more prominent place. Similarly, investors won’t fund research into companies they have little appetite for investing in, which brings us to another market-oriented factor, the deficiencies of buy-side investors.

Buy-side deficiencies potentially manifest in two UK-related ways. First, domestic investors have little incentive to own shares in UK public companies. Second, investors in UK stock markets seem to prefer reliable, mature and dividend-paying companies to riskier, innovative and high-growth ones.

With the first problem of investor deficiency, the evidence is stark. The proportion of shares in listed UK companies held by domestic pension funds and insurance companies has fallen from 52% in 1993 to less than 5% in 2020. A series of regulatory and policy reforms aimed at strengthening the solvency of pension funds and insurance companies has encouraged these national institutional investors to favor interest-generating investments, such as bonds, to the detriment of equities. The desire to diversify investment globally has also hit domestic investment hard in UK public companies. With regard to the second investor deficiency problem, even if domestic pension funds and insurance companies were attracted back to UK equities, the buy side could still be undermined as the bias towards equity generating revenues will mean that promising but riskier businesses will remain unpopular. .

The corollary of weak investor demand for innovative companies is the impediment to the development of the dominant industrial players. A winning culture in the United States potentially explains why the market capitalization of American exchanges increases while the number of American public companies decreases: companies listed on American exchanges become considerably larger. A key reason for a larger size, as noted in a recent US study, is that US SOEs are also prolific acquirers of other SOEs and private companies. With publicly traded companies taking this winning approach, the stock market continues to thrive despite sporadic IPO activity and numerous stock market exits.

The same winner takes all culture that has arguably helped sustain the US stock market doesn’t seem to be working in the UK. The London Stock Exchange main market and AIM suffered from the delisting of many companies due to their acquisition. It is not the result of a win-win scheme. Instead, as we note in our article, only a small minority of these exits occur as a result of acquisitions by other UK public companies. Yes, UK public companies are getting bigger, but unlike the US, this rate of growth is not enough to overcome the secular decline in the number of public companies.

Why is the absence of a winner taking over the whole mentality in British public companies? Along with an investor base wary of high-growth companies, managerial shortcomings may be relevant here. Britain’s leaders may not have the entrepreneurial verve to create truly dominant world-class public companies. Similarly, at the private company level, concerns have been raised that the founders of successful companies are more inclined to sell earlier than their American counterparts, rather than enter the public markets with a view to becoming industry titans.

So what are the main conclusions assuming we are correct that many of the culprits are complicit in the London Stock Exchange’s dire stock market situation? For the UK, policy makers should bear in mind when proposing reforms that changes are unlikely to be effective unless the multiple issues at stake are coherently addressed. As far as the United States and other jurisdictions are concerned, since having a dynamic stock market is a priority, vigilance is in order. Britain has a distinguished stock market history, but for a variety of reasons, probably including policymaker negligence, that legacy is in jeopardy. A stock market and public markets must move quickly with the times to avoid, going back to the Agatha Christie analogy, having to call on Poirot further down the line. Sometimes you don’t know what you have until it’s gone.

The complete file is available here.