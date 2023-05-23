FDA advisers back Pfizers maternal RSV vaccine after raising safety concerns

The question of whether Pfizers vaccine candidate against maternal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) increases the risk of preterm birth dominated discussions at a meeting last week of the committee advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). United.1 While all members of the Vaccines and Related Biologicals Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted positively on efficacy, four out of 14 voted that the data was not sufficient to support safety.

As The BMJ revealed earlier this month,2 Pfizers clinical trials showed increased levels of preterm births in vaccinated women, and GSK, which was working on a similar vaccine, discontinued vaccination in its phase 3 trials after seeing an increase in neonatal deaths and preterm births. .34

Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a VRBPAC member who voted against safety, told the meeting he had no issues with efficacy. On security, however, the GSK experience troubled him.5 If premature births are in any way a consequence of this vaccine, it would be tragic.

In the Pfizers phase 2 trial, there were three preterm births (2.6%) in the placebo group v six (5.3%) in the vaccinated group. In the phase 3 trial, which studied preterm birth as an adverse event of particular interest, 5.7% of babies were born preterm in vaccinated women v 4.7% in the placebo group. There was also an imbalance in low birth weight babies (5.1% in the vaccinated group v 4.4% in the placebo group).6 None of the differences were statistically significant.

The discussion around efficiency has been largely positive. In the phase 3 trial, six infants of mothers in the vaccinated group (0.2%) developed severe RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease within 90 days of birth, compared to 33 (0.9%) in the placebo group, which gave an estimated efficacy of 81.8%. .

Limitations discussed included reduced protection after six months and the finding that vaccinations did not significantly reduce overall respiratory disease, which Pfizer said was due to RSV not being the dominant respiratory disease during the pandemic. RSV is normally considered the leading cause of hospitalization of infants in the United States.

According to Pfizer, the increase in preterm births was more pronounced in trial sites in upper-middle-income countries, particularly South Africa,7 a result similar to GSK, which observed an imbalance in low- and middle-income countries. Stephen Evans, Emeritus Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said The BMJI would like to understand what is happening in South Africa.

Evans said ahead of the meeting that he was disappointed with the FDA’s analysis of data showing accurate ongoing measures such as the average gestational age and birth weight of infants born in the trial, citing the unique opportunity for agencies to demand data. After a committee request, Pfizer posted a graph showing no difference in mean birth weight between the vaccine and placebo groups,8 definitive insurance, according to Evans.

Other reassuring aspects mentioned by the experts were the finding that preterm births did not immediately follow vaccination and that most were late preterm births.

On the other hand, committee members raised concerns about data from non-pregnant people indicating that, when given together, the RSV vaccine reduces the immunogenicity of influenza and tetanus vaccine. , diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap), which are recommended for pregnant women.9

Overall, there was unease about safety, with demands for more comprehensive data and an FDA-imposed postmarket requirement to conduct aggressive post-approval monitoring.

We should set the bar higher, said Amanda Cohn, director of the Division of Birth Defects and Childhood Disorders at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who voted yes for safety. She noted that much larger vaccine studies had been done to eradicate safety concerns and that these should have been done for a vaccine involving pregnant women to give them the information they needed to decide on the vaccination.

Hana El Sahly, professor of virology at Baylor College of Medicine and chair of the committee, voted no on safety. The signal is significant in phase 2, in phase 3 and in a very similar product, she said. Not designing the Phase 3 study to shed some light on the matter was a big missed opportunity, El Sahly said, adding, “It’s unfair that we kick the road in the public eye.”