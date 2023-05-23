Stock market today: Wall Street slips as debt worries hang | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street slips on Tuesday as the U.S. government nears the brink of a potentially disastrous crisis default on his debt.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in its first trade after Chairman Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wrapped up a meeting Monday night that they said was productive but ultimately ended. without agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 56 points, or 0.2%, at 33,225 as of 1:03 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.7%.

Washington faces a deadline as early as June 1, when the US government could run out of cash to pay its bills unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Economists and investors generally believe that a default would send shock waves through the global economy and financial markets.

The stock market has remained resilient despite concerns, largely because this scenario has exhaust several times before, with Congress finally agreeing to a deal. The alternative just seems Too bad for anyone to allow.

But one worry on Wall Street is that Washington doesn’t feel the urgency to act until financial markets shake hard enough to show the stakes for politicians.

Some sectors are more worried, especially in the bond market where some Treasuries are supposed to be redeemed around the date of a possible default. The prices of these bonds fell, in part due to concerns about the debt ceiling, which in turn pushed their yields higher.

Concerns about the debt ceiling come on top of fears that the slowing economy is already heading into a recession. A preliminary report released Tuesday morning suggests the economy remains divided, with manufacturing remaining under pressure as growth in travel and other services strengthens.

US economic expansion accelerated in May, but a growing dichotomy is evident,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On Wall Street, electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors fell 5.9% to 28 cents after announcing a reverse stock split to boost its share price. Investors will receive one new share for every 15 they currently hold. Its stock has remained below $1 since mid-March.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Lowes, which rose 1.7% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. But it also cut its financial forecast for the year in part because of weaker-than-expected sales to DIY customers.

Last week, rival Home Depot forecast its first drop in annual revenue since 2009 following the housing market crash and financial crisis.

Retailers are among the latest companies to report results for the first three months of the year, and most companies beat expectations. Retailers in particular have been getting a lot of attention, as resilient spending by US households has been one of the main positives that helped the economy out of the recession.

Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy are struggling under the weight of much higher interest rates designed to keep inflation in check.

High interest rates have also meant strain for the US banking system. Three high-profile bank failures since March have rattled the system, and Wall Street is on the hunt for the next bank that could suffer a debilitating drop in customer confidence.

Some of the most scrutiny has focused on PacWest Bancorp, but its rally for a second day after news broke that it was selling a $2.6 billion portfolio of home construction loans. It’s still 13.4% after jumping 19.5% on Monday.

Other banks also rebounded, including a 5.7% jump for Zions Bancorp and a 4.9% rise for Comerica.

Energy stocks, which rose along with the price of crude oil, also helped limit Wall Street’s losses. Exxon Mobil gained 2.7% and Chevron gained 3.2%.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.73% from 3.72% Monday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.32% to 4.37%.

Most overseas stock markets fell, including a 1.3% drop for Hong Kong and a 1.5% drop for Shanghai.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.