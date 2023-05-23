London Stock Exchange considers private exchange as IPOs flounder





The London Stock Exchange could launch a new stock market for private companies next year as it explores ways to encourage liquidity in UK markets. The LSE’s chief executive said yesterday that the private exchange, currently called the Intermittent Trading Venue, would allow companies to auction off shares while remaining in private ownership. Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, said she hopes to open the market in 2024. The reality is that we’re seeing interest from companies that want the ability to generate liquidity events but aren’t ready to go public, Hoggett told reporters. It looks like a mechanism to connect these two ecosystems [investors and companies] together and not put private companies in a position where they would eventually be forced by their shareholders into a commercial sale with another institution when they wanted to continue to grow, she added. The plan comes as the London Stock Exchange struggles to stimulate activity in UK public markets. Despite encouraging IPO activity in the technology sector in 2021the global economic slowdown has hit UK markets hard. London is increasingly seen as a weaker option for public launches compared to New York, which has poached notable British tech companies preparing for IPOs, including Cambridge semiconductor giant Arm. The private exchange would seek to give an option to companies hoping to boost investment without having to go public, which is seen as a risky move by many in the UK tech industry at the moment. Driving growth in UK markets and in the startup space is seen as a top priority for government and opposition parties. The UK’s financial regulator has been exploring ways to reform public market rules to encourage more listings. Shadow Chancellor and Labor MP Rachel Reeves said yesterday that if elected her party could put the capital of the pension fund towards a 50 billion future growth fund which would support UK startups. Reeves said his aim was to empower national funds to support UK startups to encourage them to scale and eventually register in the UK. Learn more: Will London tech IPOs recover in 2023?

