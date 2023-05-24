Business
Australian Stock Exchange Officially Drops Blockchain Settlement Plans
One of the most important blockchain implementations in the world is officially ending after eight difficult years. The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) recently revealed that it is officially abandoning its attempt to replace its trading and settlement system with a blockchain-based network.
ASX has relied on the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) since its launch in 1994. In 2016, it tapped US startup Digital Asset Holdings to create a replacement chain for CHESS. After years of delays and postponements, the exchange announced last year that its blockchain project had fallen short of expectations. At its last meeting, the exchange officially abandoned the project.
Tim Whiteley, ASX Project Directorconfirmedthe move at a recent meeting. The executive said the CHESS upgrade would take advantage of traditional technology.
“As we continue to explore all options, we will definitely need to use more conventional technology than in the original solution in order to achieve business results,” he said.
Whiteley added that the ASX would establish a new strategy before the end of the year. He reportedly sent a request for information to several potential software vendors as he explored his options.
ASX says participant feedback “has been considered in implementation planning” as it explores its options. Most participants said they didn’t want a risky, one-time transition to a new software solution, Whiteley said.
Whiteley shut down any claims that ASX might revive the blockchain project in the future. It would have been one of the most high-profile blockchain projects, with the ASX being Australia’s largest stock exchange. It lists over 2,200 companies with a combined market capitalization of $2.5 trillion.
What went so wrong for ASX?
When ASX announced its blockchain project eight years ago, it was considered the biggest stamp of approval for technology in the corporate world at the time. The exchange tapped New York-based startup Digital Asset Holdings to build the platform, then run by former JPMorgan (NASDAQ: JPM) executive Blythe Masters. ASX took a 5% stake in the company.
Eyebrows were raised at the time over the exchange’s decision to lean on a little-known startup on such a massive project. In an interview last December, co-founder Yuval Rooz admitted that the startup is punching above its weight.
“The CHESS replacement is hugely ambitious and was a very big project for a company of our size to undertake in 2017,” he said.saidEuro currency.
When ASX embarked on the project, it was under CEO Elmer Funke Kupper. His successor, Dominic Stevens, continued and even increased the stake in Digital Asset to 8.5%. When he left in February last year, more than 300 people (a third of ASX’s workforce) were working on the project in some capacity.
It was Stevens’ successor, Helen Lofthouse, who first questioned the project and enlisted Accenture (NASDAQ: ACN) to audit the project. The consultancy revealed that only 63% of the project had been completed seven years later.
Digital Asset’s Rooz says some of the blame goes to ASX for its “lift and shift” approach. It refers to the idea of moving a system to a different platform without any fundamental overhaul. He says the two partners should also have focused on developing a minimum viable product and bringing it to market first.
The failure of the blockchain project has been widely criticized. Market participantssaythat ASX should compensate them for the millions of dollars they invested in preparing their systems for the new blockchain implementation. The failure resulted in aparliamentary inquiryand called the boardwithdraw.
Blockchain is an extremely beneficial tool for creating applications and services; however, the complexity of the technology, especially for individuals, groups and companies with a superficial knowledge of the subject, makes it difficult to use. Different blockchains offer many use cases, depending on how a business wants to exploit its potential.
Attend the London Blockchain Conference from May 31 to June 2 at the Queen Elizabeth II Center to learn more about blockchains and their use cases. Tickets for the physical event or virtual participation are availablehere.
Watch: Bringing Applications to the New Blockchain World
New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekbitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about the Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and the blockchain.
