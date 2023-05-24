Wall Street slips as debt worries escalate





NEW YORK Stocks slid on Tuesday as the US government edged closer to the brink of a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said ‘we’re not there yet’ on a deal to prevent the US government from running out of cash as early as June 1 . It followed a Monday night meeting that he and President Joe Biden called productive but ultimately ended without an agreement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 231 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.3%. Wall Street expects Congress to strike a deal at the 11th hour as it has many times before, as the alternative simply seems too dire for anyone to allow: Economists and investors widely believe that a default would send shock waves through the global economy and financial markets. However, there are fears that Washington will feel the urgency to act until financial markets shake hard enough to ignite a fire under politicians from both parties. People also read…











There are also concerns about a possible recession. A preliminary report released Tuesday morning suggests the economy remains divided, with growth in travel and other service businesses strengthening while manufacturing remains under pressure. On Wall Street, AutoZone fell 6% after reporting weaker revenue growth for the last quarter than analysts expected. Electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors fell 5.3% to 28 cents after announcing a reverse stock split to boost its share price. Investors will receive one new share for every 15 they currently hold. Its stock has remained below $1 since mid-March. Lowe’s rose 1.7% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter, but it also cut its financial forecast for the year. High interest rates have meant strain for the US banking system, where three top banks have failed since March. On watch, PacWest Bancorp rallied for a second day after announcing the sale of a $2.6 billion portfolio of home construction loans. It rose another 7.9% after jumping 19.5% on Monday. Other banks also strengthened, including a 4.6% jump for Zions Bancorp. In total, the S&P 500 lost 47.05 points to 4,145.58. The Dow fell from 231.07 to 33,055.51 and the Nasdaq lost 160.53 to 12,560.25. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.70% from 3.72% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield fell from 4.32% to 4.34%. Most foreign stock exchanges fell, including a 1.3% drop for Paris and a 1.5% drop for Shanghai. 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio







