US debt ceiling tightening threatens to trouble complacent stock market

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) – Strategists at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks are growing increasingly concerned about the potential fallout on the market from the deadlock on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, even as stocks continue to climb.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up more than 9% this year and hovering around its highest level since August 2022. For now, equity investors appear calm as the deadline to avoid an all The US government’s first catastrophic default is getting closer, in part because most are confident lawmakers will eventually reach a deal.

But with stocks trading at historically expensive valuations and the Federal Reserve’s key rate at a 15-year high, some strategists are warning stocks could get tough in the days leading up to the so- saying date X of June 1st. , which the Treasury Department says is the day the federal government may run out of money to pay its bills.

“As we approach this week, the market looks more vulnerable to volatility around the debt ceiling,” said Matthew Miskin, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s something that could definitely be repriced in the markets if something goes wrong over the next week.”

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended talks Monday night without agreeing on how to raise the US government debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion and will continue to talk less two weeks before a possible default.

QUIET FOR NOW

Although concerns swirled in bond markets, equities were relatively calm and the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, is near record lows. since the end of 2021.

For now, investors think a deal is likely, even as the deadline approaches. A survey of global fund managers by BofA Global Research last week showed that 71% believe a deal to raise the debt ceiling will be reached before X date.

Still, some worry that the current market and economic backdrop could only make equities more vulnerable in 2011, when a debt-ceiling standoff led to a historic downgrade in US credit ratings. United.

While equities plunged almost 20% during the 2011 episode, higher inflation, richer valuations and tighter monetary policy could mean the current market environment could be worse for assets. risky, according to JPMorgan strategists.

Indeed, the S&P 500 is trading at around 18.4 times forward earnings estimates, compared to its historical average of 15.6 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream. That metric stood at just over 12 times in the summer of 2011, according to JPMorgan.

Other benchmarks are also less supportive: the Fed’s most aggressive rate hike cycle in decades has left interest rates in the 5% to 5.25% range, from near zero in 2011. Inflation stands at 4.9% per year, compared to 3.6% in 2011. , while the forecast annual profits of the S&P 500 are expected to increase by 5.7% compared to 15.3% in that year , according to the bank report.

The bank’s analysts also pointed out that, as in 2011, even a close call could be enough to disrupt markets.

While they ultimately expect a resolution, “the journey to that end could … result in much greater market volatility than the market currently enjoys,” JPMorgan wrote.

UBS Global Wealth Management, meanwhile, wrote last week that it expects the S&P 500 to fall more than 10% if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement by date X, although that is not is not its base case.

“Historically, equity volatility does not show signs of stress until the X date approaches,” the company said in a separate note last week. “If the market does not place a high probability of resolution by early next week, we expect equity volatility to rise alongside Treasury yields and credit default swaps.”

Despite the relative calm in the VIX, there have been some large options trades recently that would pay off if the Fear Gauge hits record highs in the coming months – indicating concerns of a steep market decline, Henry said. Schwartz, Global Account Manager. engagement, data and access solutions at Cboe Global Markets.

“It almost points to a binary view…either they fix the problem (the debt ceiling problem) and the VIX stays at 17, or we default and the VIX goes to 90,” Schwartz said.

