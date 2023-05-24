S&P/TSX Composite Index Loses Over 200 Points, US Markets Also Fall | national company

Connect with us

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 200 points on Tuesday after the long weekend, led by losses in industrial, technology and telecommunications stocks, while U.S. markets were also down as talks on an agreement on the country’s debt ceiling continued.

Debt ceiling talk is clouding markets with uncertainty and stress, even though investors don’t believe the U.S. will default, said Michael Currie, senior investment adviser at TD Wealth Management.

Democrats and Republicans have yet to agree a deal to prevent the US government from running out of money, with a deadline as early as June 1 and each side blaming the other for the standoff. If they fail to reach an agreement, it would cause economic hardship for households and investors.

If we really thought there would be a default, the market would be down 10-20% overnight, Currie said.

But with no good corporate news to support markets, stocks fell on Tuesday as talks continued, Currie noted.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 205.05 points to 20,146.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 231.07 points to 33,055.51. The S&P 500 index fell 47.05 points to 4,145.58, while the Nasdaq composite fell 160.53 points to 12,560.25.

On the TSX, energy outperformed other sectors, up 1.3%, but that was not enough to support the index in the face of losses in other major areas, with industries down 2 .4%, technologies by almost 3% and telecommunications by 1.5%.

Weighing down on the industrial sector, railroad stocks suffered on Tuesday, with Canadian National Railway Company down 3.3% and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. down 4.3%, noted Currie, who said it was often an indication of an economic downturn.

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister issued a warning to short sellers, telling them to be careful ahead of the next OPEC plus meeting.

It was a strange comment, Currie said, adding that the upcoming long weekend in the United States will also contribute to higher prices as demand will be higher even though supply is tighter.

In Canada, many eyes are on the big banks this week, with Scotiabank and Bank of Montreal reporting earnings on Wednesday, and CIBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday.

Currie said he expects bad debt provisions at banks to rise as commercial real estate struggles.

Things are pretty tight, the banks want to play a little more conservatively, he said.

The way interest rates traditionally move, it’s good for banks when they’re higher, but we’re not sure that’s going to be enough to offset… bad debts.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.04 cents US, according to XE.comagainst 74.06 US cents on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 86 cents at US$72.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 6 cents at US$2.49 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,974.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.65 an pound.

With files from The Associated Press

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

