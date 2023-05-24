Stock market today: Asian stocks fall as debt worries rise





Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as the US government moved closer to a potentially disruptive default on its debt. Tokyo’s main market index lost more than 1%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also fell. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.1% after House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said: We haven’t come to an agreement yet. This followed a Monday meeting with President Joe Biden that ended without an agreement. McCarthy’s comments threw cold water on sentiment, Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a report. He said lower prices were repaying premature optimism around a debt deal. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,230.46 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.1% to 30,619.21. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.9% to 19,260.11. Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,562.60 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.5% to 7,222.60. New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore and Jakarta fell. Republicans in Washington are pushing to cut poor relief and other spending in exchange for a deal to increase the amount the government can borrow. Biden offered a mix of tax cuts and increases for the wealthiest Americans, which McCarthy rejected. Without a deal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has estimated the government will run out of cash to pay its bills around June 1. This could send shock waves through the global financial system. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,145.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 33,055.51 and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.3% to 12,560.25. Market prices for Treasury debt that must be paid around the date of a potential default have fallen due to uncertainty over payment. The 10-year Treasury yield, or the difference between the market price and the payment at maturity, fell to 3.70% from 3.72% on Monday evening. The two-year Treasury yield widened to 4.34% from 4.32%. Markets were already worried about slowing global economic growth following interest rate hikes in the US, Europe and Asia to curb rising inflation. Three high-profile bank failures in the United States and one in Switzerland also kept markets on edge. Manufacturing and other sectors of the US economy are struggling under the weight of higher rates. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 76 cents to $73.67 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract advanced 86 cents on Tuesday to $72.91. Brent crude, the international oil price base, gained 70 cents to $77.54 a barrel in London. It added 85 cents the previous session to $76.84. The dollar fell slightly to 138.46 yen from 138.48 yen on Tuesday. The Euro rose slightly to $1.0778 from $1.0776.

