European Energy Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange IPO and Provides Company Update





Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2023) – European Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) (“European Energy Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“ESF“) under the symbol “W28”. The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.europeanenergymetals.com which presents an interactive overview of its projects, including the five lithium projects in Finland, as well as a new corporate presentation. “The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents an important step towards improving liquidity in addition to broadening the Company’s exposure to this large mining-focused market,” commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of European Energy Metals. “This is even more relevant given the company’s focus in Europe, with five lithium projects in Finland, in addition to the continued positive progress by many European countries to build both lithium supply and production in downstream, refining and ultimately battery production. We are also progressing towards a U.S. OTC listing, which will increase the company’s exposure and liquidity, and we look forward to providing an update. when finished.” The listing of the Company’s shares on the FSE in addition to the Toronto Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) is expected to increase the Company’s exposure to the European market, which has an investor base traditionally active in the junior mining sector. The Company believes that listing on the FSE will improve the liquidity of its shares and will support the development of an active and committed European investor base.The Company is also actively seeking a listing for US-based investors via the OTC Markets which is pending review of Form 211 submitted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Authority (“FINRA“). About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors. About European Energy Metals Corp. European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company specializing in the process of global electrification and decarbonization through the exploration and development of its portfolio of five lithium and rare earth element projects in Finland covering over 2,300 square kilometers. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Jeremy Poirier, CEO

Phone: 604-722-9842



