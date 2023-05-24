Morgan Stanley CIO lists 7 reasons the crash is coming

Mike Wilson, CIO of Morgan Stanley, called for a bottom in the S&P 500 between 3,000 and 3,300.

He said in a note on Sunday that investors were not properly pricing risks.

Tensions between China and Taiwan, the standoff over the debt ceiling and the credit crunch threaten stocks, he said.

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson once again urges investors to tread carefully, warning that risks continue to mount for stocks despite the recent rally.

In a note to clients on Sunday, the bank’s chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist said the S&P 500 should experience a reversal in fortunes after returns of nearly 10% so far since the start of the l year, and that investors are too optimistic. on the outlook for the economy and stocks.

“Last week’s price action showed signs of panic buying by investors fearful of missing the next bull market,” said Wilson, who was the most accurate forecaster among Wall’s top strategists. Street in 2022. “We think this will turn out to be a fake rally like last summer’s, for a lot of reasons.”

The first of those reasons is that valuations remain historically high, Wilson said. Higher valuations could mean lower future returns, and lower valuations allow for higher upside potential.

Wilson pointed to the median forward price-to-earnings ratio among S&P 500 stocks of 18.3x as evidence that the index is overvalued as a whole.

“The median P/E of S&P 500 stocks is 18.3x (in the top 15% of historical levels dating back to the mid-1990s), the median P/E of the ex-tech S&P 500 is 18.0x ( also in the top 15% of historical levels) and the equity risk premium is only 200bp,” he said.

Valuations are tied to performance expectations, which Wilson says are also too high. Investors expect better earnings performance than they should as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy is likely to weigh on economic growth, Wilson said.

He said Morgan Stanley’s earnings forecast models show an earnings recession ahead.

“A very healthy re-acceleration is priced into the consensus earnings estimates for 2H (mid to high single digit growth for both the overall index and the non-tech index). This goes directly against our guidance, which continues to point significantly lower,” he said.

He continued: “We remain very confident in our model given its accuracy over time and recently. We started talking about the next earnings downturn a year ago and received a very strong pullback, as did today. However, our model has proven to be quite prescient based on the results and now projects a far more dire outcome than the consensus. Given its historical and more recent track record, we believe the consensus estimates are lower 20% for this year.

Wilson calls for the S&P 500 to bottom between 3000 and 3300. With the index currently trading around 4200, a drop to 3000 would represent a 28% decline.

6 other reasons not to trust the rally

In the note, Wilson listed a host of other reasons why he is so bearish in the short term, many of which are associated with what he believes to be misguided investor expectations.

One is that the Fed unlikely to reverse rate hikes this year, as the market continues to expect. Even if the central bank were to do so, it would either mean that a recession is underway, or that the strains on the banking system are getting worse, or that inflation is slowing thanks to weaker growth, which is bad for the shares.

Another is that investors ignore a credit crunch scenario following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

“There is also a presumption that the banking situation will not worsen and become systemic. ‘by the end of the year, based on surveys of loan officers from January,’ Wilson said.

The graph below shows the results of the polls mentioned by Wilson: a growing number of banks say they are reducing their loans.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis





Weakened consumer confidence And apathy around the war in Ukraine and tensions between China and Russia also threaten to sink stocks, he said.

And of course there is the ongoing standoff over debt ceiling. Wilson said he bets that will be the trigger for the stock decline. The deadline for raising the debt ceiling is expected to fall in June.

“While a resolution of the debt ceiling removes some short-term market risk, significant dislocation has never been priced in and the biggest risk to markets now is that raising the debt ceiling could reduce market liquidity based on the large Treasury issuance that we expect in the six months after it passes,” he said.

From a technical point of view, Wilson also stated that the scope of the market is small. In other words, a large portion of market returns are driven by flows to large stocks at the top of the index. In the fourth quarter of last year, the rally was more broad-based and was driven by less speculative parts of the market.

Morgan Stanley





While Wilson is one of Wall Street’s most bearish short-term strategists, he expects the index to recover to 3,900 by the end of the year. That’s just below the median of 4,000 among top Wall Street strategists, and represents about a 7% decline from current levels.